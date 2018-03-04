Rugby: Bognor youngsters too strong for Uckfield

Bognor Rugby Club’s under-16s hammered Uckfield 68-7 on a beautiful day at Hampshire Avenue.

Missing captain Harry Joyce, George Orchard stepped up and led from the front in this Sussex League fixture.

Nathan Burdett, Stan Wright and Misho Atanasov anchored the scrum, Bradley Corbould and Gus Haplik combined well in midfield and the ball was moved wide to Orchard who cantered in under the posts. Ethan Clark converted.

Oscar Henson and Harvey Henson looked dangerous ball in hand and set up good field position. The ball was move wide to the dangerous Cellan Robinson who skittled three opponents in galloping round under the sticks, Clark again converting.

Lewis Decarteret took over the reins at full-back. He pounced on a loose kick and sped in from halfway. Ben Barker was having a fine game in attack and defence. His strong running led to another Robinson break which meant another converted try and a try bonus point by half-time.

Bognor defended stoutly before the gates were forced open and the visiting talented 13 scored a fine converted try. This spurred Bognor on and a raft of changes gave them new impetus.

Robinson moved in to centre and scored two typical tries – all pace and power. Corbould converted both. Galpin came on at No8 and made several punishing runs inevitably ending with him crashing noisily over the line.

Decarteret added his second before the best team try of the match. Ten players handled from an attack from deep before scrum-half Alfie Spurle took the scoring pass to outpace the cover and score in the corner.

Clark converted majestically from the touchline. Harry Ide and Samuel Towler added fresh legs and go forward, Bradley Smith and Luke Marsh ran fast and hard at the visitors. Thompson cleared out and Atanasov crashed over for the final try.

Bognor: Burdett, Wright, Atanasov, Towler, Thompson, H Henson, O Henson, Orchard, Smith, Barker, Galpin, Marsh, Spurle, Clark, Wright, Corbould, Haplik, Robinson, Ide, Decarteret.