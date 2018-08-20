Rotary and running club to join forces for Bognor 10k prom race

The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham has reached an ‘epic’ new milestone after it signed over the organisation of Bognor’s 10k race to a running club.

Announcing the handover last week, the rotary club called the deal a ‘unique cooperation agreement’ with running club ToneZone.

They said: "In the early days of the 1990’s record keeping was a manual task undertaken by just a few club members and it has developed into a very high tech and accurately timed process.

"Health and safety and risk assessments now play a much bigger and essential part and organising the event has become more complex and time consuming for the limited resources of the Rotary Club and it’s members."

The club said it had considered a new approach to the management of the race and several years ago they began negotiations with the ToneZone Runners Club which has a membership of over 200 runners, based in Felpham.

It added: "With the support of their rotary club and other friends, the first Bognor Prom 10k race became a reality in 1994 with approximately 400 entrants.

Since then the event has grown to become a premier sporting event in Bognor Regis attracting nearly 2000 entrants from running clubs, local people and many other individuals throughout the south coast."

It also said that residents and the runners of the Bognor 10k prom race ‘may not notice too much of a difference.'

"These forward thinking changes will encourage fresh ideas and improve the event ensuring its continued success for the benefit of Bognor Regis and the many charities who have been represented over the years.

"The Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham will continue to assist ToneZone when required."

The Rotary club said that this years race had ‘more entrants than ever’ and that both clubs are satisfied with the final arrangements which will see TimeZone use its ‘expertise and knowledge’ in organising the race, and The Rotary Club will manage the finances of the event as proceeds ‘would continue to bring benefit to charities.’

For more information visit: www.bognorhotham.rotaryweb.org and tonezonerunners.org

