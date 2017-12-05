Rider Rose shines at Royal Artillery event

Rose Gibbens, serving with Chichester Harbour and Selsey Sea Cadets, has had success at the Royal Artillery Stables in Windsor.

She had made the last ten from all the horse riding cadets in the country to attend the final selection for the Tri Service showjumping team to compete in the International Uniformed Services Show, which took place at Windsor.

Rose, who lives in Selsey, was riding an ex-Kings Troop horse but didn’t make the final four.

She said she’d had a wonderful time and it was a great opportunity which will give her more experience for the future.

At the annual presentation evening in October at the sea cadet unit in Chichester, Rose received three major awards for boating, attendance and smartest cadet.

A unit spokesman said: “Well done Rose and good luck for your next horse riding competition.”