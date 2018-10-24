Polar bears in Southbourne? But the sun is out...

Southbourne Bowls Club winter bowling scheme, the Polar Bears, is under way with regular roll-ups on Monday and Fridays from 10am to midday with a short break halfway for tea or coffee and biscuits.

Southbourne bowlers are joined by others from Emsworth, Little Spain, Fishbourne, Wittering, Chichester, Arundel and Bognor – and there is space for more.

Turn up just before 10am and pay £2.50 per session wearing anything warm – though as the picture shows often the weather can be very pleasant.

Southbourne Rovers 40 Walberton Blue 35

For their first south west division two short mat match of the winter season, Southbourne Rovers visited Walberton Blue.

On the mat skipped by Malcolm Keane, the result was never really in doubt. On the other mat skipped by Andy Smith, Walberton initially went ahead but Southbourne recovered to go two woods ahead only to lose on the last two ends. Overall Southbourne won, taking four of the six points.

Scores: Eilean Keane, Margaret Odell, Alan Shelley, Malcolm Keane (s) won 24:13; Joan Frost, Irene Jennings, Dave Walter, Andy Smith (s) lost 22:16.

ARUN

Following the season curtain-raiser at Arun Indoor Bowls Club, when the captain beat the president 124-118, the club enjoyed a win against Croydon.

It was a close match throughout with the lead changing hands on several occasions. However, Arun eventually made home advantage tell and ran out 122-104 winners.

Scores: L Etherington, P Green, K Ball, T Sayers (skip) 23-17; C Chester, M Bird, J Whitfield, F Taylor (skip) 18-19; J Sparrow, P Phillips, J Newell, A Avery (skip) 26-14 (top rink); G Debenham, J Fox, M Johnson, M Hilton (skip) 10-20; P Lichfield, A Hunt, B Sanford, P Hannam (skip) 23-16; T Arnell, G King, J Keers, M Campbell (skip) 22-18.

Continuing their winning start to the winter season, Arun travelled to Portsmouth to face Victory Bowls Club and retained the Victory Challenge Cup in convincing style.

Highlight of the afternoon was a hot shot on rink three, when Brian Butler’s team of Paul Till, Peter Ward and Andy Hunt scored all eight shots on end 16.

With Arun winning on five of the six rinks the final scoreline was 135-99.

Scores: K Hellier, T Hayes, K Ball, P Green (skip) 23-12; G King, N Reynolds, G Stevens, P White (skip) 15-21; P Till, P Ward, A Hunt, B Butler (skip) 26-22; C Gilham, C Spicer, J Keers, M Campbell (skip) 25-12; D Wright, P Phillips, R Dear, E Pidgeon (skip) 23-17; L Etherington, B Sanford, R Hobbs, T Sayers (skip) 23-15.

* Arun ladies’ first internal winter match saw the captain’s team take on the president’s side, the latter winning 104-92.

Scores (capt team first): C Hobbs, M Steel, B Williams, W Adams (S) lost 15-19 to R Smith, S Judd, J Taffurelli, S Miles (S); M Tyrell, I Brooker, M Brand, M Richards (S) won 18-17 versus V Greenaway, P Snell, B McGovern, M Phillips (S); M Keers, E Fitch, C Horlsey, B Spicer (S) drew 16-16 with P Corkett, S Singleton, B Cairns, A Janman (S); J Whetstone, S Stocker, G Conley (S) lost 18-19 to D Mitchell, T Finch, MPotter, C Bowles (S); J Hazelgrove, L Carthew, L Hathaway (S) lost 10-21 to J Foster, P Buckland, M King (S); C Hillier, P Smith, R Wiedenheoft, D Latter (S) beat J Boucher, E Taylor, M Bacon, B Collins (S) 15-12.

Arun ladies went to Sutton BC and won an enjoyable game 104-100.

Scores: Chris Hobbs, Jean Herdman, Lynn Hathaway, Marion Richards won 20-14; Frances Ireland, Stella Singleton, S Stocker, Brenda Jones won 19-16; E Lawrence, B Williams, M Phillips, B Spicer won 19-16; J Boucher, J Taffurelli, Resi Wiedenhoeft, Wendy Adams 18-18; Diana Mitchell, Mary Fair, Chris Horsley, D Latter lost 14-18; Kath Burnard, B Collins, Sheila Jones, Carol Bowles 14-18.

MIDHURST

Midhurst Eagles lost by 15 shots to Wisborough Green in a friendly, then faced a League KO match against Upper Beeding, losing 43-44.

The Eagles bounced back in a league match against Crablands Cormorants 42-31 to take all six points, winning on both mats. The friendly mat lost 21-12.

Scores: S Tait, D Berry, C Dixon, T Berry won 18-13; D Morgan, S Weeks, C Morgan, R Weeks won 24-18; (friendly): L Stevens, S Trussler, R Softly, J Etheridge-Barns lost 12-21.

In a friendly against West Chiltington, the Eagles won by one shot, winning on two mats but losing on the third.

Scores: C Harkness, I Frost, S Tussler, T Berry lost 16-22; S Weeks, D Berry, R Softly, R Weeks won 19-16; S Tait, D Clark, S Trussler, J Etheridge-Barns won 20-16.

BOGNOR GOODWOODS

Following their victory over Nyetimber, Bognor Goodwoods faced their friendly foes at Fittleworth.

Stella Singleton ably assisted by Jean Morgan, Jean Hurdman and Reg Hatch in winning 22-11. Marion and Brian Goodland playing with Marlene Steel and Joe Dyke lost 18-17.

Betty Williams, Marian Hatch and Elwyn Morgan skipped by Pam Andrews never quite got to grips with the slow mat and lost 19-12.

But this was enough to ensure a Goodwoods victory by 41-38.

OUTDOOR SCENE

Twelve Crablands Bowlers joined a good number of Bognor bowlers for a bowling tour to the Algarve. A fantastic time was had by all.