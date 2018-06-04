PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds happy to complete Chichester triathlon events

It was a perfect sunny weekend for the Chichester Triathlon Series.

On Saturday it was the turn of scores of youngsters to swim, run and cycle their way to some fabulous finishing times. On Sunday hundreds of adults took their turn in sprint and Olympic-distance events, with some choosing to do two of the three disciplines or take part in teams of three.

Medal time at Sunday's senior events / Picture by Derek Martin

The event was run by Everyone Active, who took over CDC's sport and leisure arm, and was sponsored by Natures Way Foods.

See the best of the action in our gallery of photos by Kate Shemilt and Derek Martin, above, and don't miss the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday, for a report, pictures and a full list of finishers and their times.