Over-50s and ladies step up for oche honours in Bognor

The Bognor Friday Night Summer League over-50s and ladies knockouts were staged at Newtown Social Club, with 40 players taking part.

The ladies’ contest had only 12 involved and in the first semi-final, five-time champion Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares) beat Jill Mitchell (Newtown Clubbers).

In the other semi-final Mary Roberts (Richmond Rebels) lost to 2014 champion Emma Bist (Aldingbourne Mavericks).

The final saw Bist the bull to go first. Bist hit a ton and kept that lead despite a ton from Gatford later in the leg. Bist eventually took the first leg.

The second leg saw a steady game from Bist, but Gatford found her form with 100, 140 and 100 on the trot, leaving 56 which she got in an 18-dart leg.

The last leg saw Bist keep the lead until Gatford hit a ton, but Bist then replied with 121. With 80 left Gatford missed the bullseye with her last dart to take the win, leaving Bist to hit double 17 with her last dart, taking her second summer ladies’ knockout title.

The over-50s knockout saw 32 players take part.

The first round saw a 180 from Buster Barton (Claremont) in his way to the quarter-finals. Round 2 saw high out-shots from Andy Chant (Aldwick Legion) with 108, but he lost his match to Ashley Clements (Royal Oak), and his uncle Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion) with 117 who made it to the quarter-finals.

Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion) lost to Ashley Clements (Royal Oak) in the first semi-final. Keith Robinson (Chi Snooker Club) got past Graeme Dutton (Newtown Clubbers) in the second one

The final saw Robinson win the bull for the first throw and hit 84, which he followed with 85 and 140, but Clements followed his slow start with 95 and 133. Robinson eventually took the first leg.

The second leg saw Clements with the better start, hitting 92, 95 and 171. And although Robinson hit 95, 100 and 140, Clements took the leg in 21 darts.

The last leg saw Clements take the early lead with 87, 79 and 83, but Robinson found scores of 81, 100, 96 and 79, leaving 40, which he hit in two darts for a 20-dart leg, retaining the over-50s title.