Ollie good! Appleton wins tennis title at Chichester

Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club staged an LTA mini-red mixed starter matchplay event.

This grade-six tournament was the latest open junior tournament held indoors at the club this winter. It was played using a round-robin format on mini red courts and red balls; the matches were each played first to ten points.

The winner, who received a gold medal after winning all five of his matches, was Ollie Appleyard from Havant. Amelia Simmonds (PTC) was the runner-up and won silver by winning four out of five of her matches.

Third was Darina Bodnar-Dybash, who travelled from Eastbourne, to take part in the competition.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played in very cold conditions, making it quite tough on the young players.

“Despite this, the matches were really close and competitive, which was excellent, considering some of them were playing in their first LTA-staged event.”