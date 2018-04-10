Off to Commonwealth Games – but first Breach visits Bognor girls

Coaching and practice continue apace at Bognor Rugby Club on Sunday mornings for local rugby-mad girls.

Up to 17 girls have been regularly attending two-hour coaching sessions with Bognor’s experienced duo of Steve Andrews and Simon Pegg.

Last week they had the added bonus of a visit and chat from local girl Jess Breach, an England international, just before she jetted off to Australia to play in the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens.

She spoke with the group and talked about how they can improve and love their game. She also answered some questions from the girls on what part of the game she enjoyed the most and where she had to work hardest. The girls wished her well in Australia.

Afterwards, the girls had a two-hour mudfest of training and coaching, but attacked everything with their usual enthusiasm and skill.

The coaching is made up of a combination of conditioning, ballwork, tackling and usually a full-contact game for the last half-hour.

They may go to a tournament in Hove in a few weeks and are already planning for more games next season.

Training takes place at the Hampshire Avenue ground from 10am to midday on Sundays. Just turn up or email girls.rugbybognor@outlook.com. Kit can be provided.