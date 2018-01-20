Netball: College team leave Wolverines feeling Blue

The second week of the Chichester Netball League season began with Chichester College facing newly-formed Wolverine Blue;.

The College went 14-3 up after the first quarter, but Wolves Blue fought back, shooting well in the second and third quarters. College popped in another 30 points, though, taking the final score to 44-19.

Another division-one match was between the uni team Pink Ladies and Matchmakers, the latter having their second season in the league.

Pink Ladies established a lead early on and despite a great effort from Matchmakers they couldn’t catch the uni girls, who won 34-25.

There was a Premiership clash between Purple Storm and Blue Flames. Both teams took a while to settle into the game with Purple leading 4-3 at the end of the first quarter. Blue Flames steamed ahead in the second half with some edge-of-the-circle shooting from Hutchin bringing the final score to 21-13.

Footloose took on newly-promoted Clovers and and outstanding perfomance from Clovers was not quite enough to fend off the more experienced Footloose team who won 32-28.

Prem teams Red Flames and Pink Wolverines were level at half-time at 17-17, and it was 24-24 after the third quarter. Wolverines hammered home the goals and took the game 32-28.

The highest-scoring game of the night was between Uni Team Spice Goals and Chichester Netball. It was all action as Spice Goals won 48-33.

Players’ player awards went to: Chloe Grieshaber - Matchmakers, Beth - Pink Ladies, Jess Barnes - Blue Flames, Chloe - Purple Storm, Abbie Cammiade - Clovers, Claire Samuel - Footloose, Lucy Morris - Red Flames, George - Wolverines Pink, Amy Kyffin - Chichester Netball Club, Ellie - Spice Goals.