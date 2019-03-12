Nasty surprise in Storr for Bognor

Bognor’s second team could not find the spark to add another win to their tally, going down by 5-0 to Storrington in their latest home match.

With Bognor struggling to raise a team, the No5 string tie was conceded and junior Ethan Randell played at No4, facing Daryl Farmer.

Despite Farmer’s considerable grading advantage Randell played extremely well, winning the second game to level and taking the fourth to a close finish, but the Storrington player was too strong and won 15-13, 10-15, 15-11, 16-14.

Club captain Steve Carruthers was third string and came back to level after losing the first game to Michael Van der Weyden but the visitor had the edge in the next two winning 15-10, 8-15, 15-13, 15-11.

Bognor No2 Jon Corke played in the longest match of the evening when he took on Luke Finch. Finch won a quick first game but Corke battled in the second and held on to edge a long second, then levelled to 2-2 after Finch had taken the third, but the Storrington second string just kept ahead in the decider to win 15-6, 16-18, 15-11, 12-15, 15-12.

In the top string match Bognor’s George Porter, who has picked up an injury, was no match for Sean Goring who won in straight games 15-13, 15-11, 15-6 to give Storrington a 5-0 margin and 20 points to Bognor’s four.

Bognor remain bottom of the league but have two matches in hand on West Worthing III, who are only six points ahead.

Bognor’s first team will be at home tomorrow (March 8, 7pm) when they welcome West Worthing. Visitors welcome, full details from

www.bognorsquash.co.uk or 01243 865462.