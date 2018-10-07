More than 700 run Chichester Half Marathon - Baker wins AGAIN

The weekend's rain had long passed and the sun came out for the 2018 Chichester Half Marathon - and 731 runners took advantage.

The winner - for a remarkable seventh year in a row - was Chichester's James Baker, who came home in a time of 1hr 13.32 - a little slower than last year and a minute and a half or so off the course record of 1.11.52.

Two young supporters ready to cheer their favourite over the line

Baker has won the Chi Half every year since it was revived in 2012 and this year he had Chichester Runners clubmate Mike houston following him home in second place in 1.15.58.

There was a local winner of the women's race - Midhurst Milers' Emily Iredale winning, much to her surprise, in a time just over the 1.30 mark.

The ten-mile race run within the 13.1-mile main event was claimed by Lindsay Russell, while the Promenade Plodders won the three-person relay race, which sees teams of three combine for the half marathon distance.

The number of runners was slightly down on last year's number but the event was still considered a big success.

It is organised by locally-based charity Children on the Edge in conjunction with city leisure provider Everyone Active, and raises more than £20,000 for CotE's appeal to help refugees.

You can see all the starters shortly after the start in Westgate in our video above.

Look out for more pictures, video and reports on this website in the coming days and full coverage in the Chichester Observer on Thursday.