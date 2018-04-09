Merlin and Hadron crews combine for fine weekend of racing

Chichester Yacht Club’s first open event of the summer season was a combined event for the Merlins and the Hadron H2. The day started cold and overcast with a medium-strength wind from the west.

Race officer Richard Anderton set a triangle-sausage course across the Chichester Lake, trying to maximise the length of the beat in the westerly wind. The racing started as soon as the water was deep enough for the Merlins to sail over Monkey Island in the middle of the lake.

There was a good turnout of 28 Merlins to attend the first race in their silver tiller series. The quality of the fleet was demonstrated by half the fleet claiming a top-five result in one or more races.

In race one, the winners were Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby. The course had to be relaid before race two because of a southerly shift in the wind, and the race was won by Christian Birrell and Sam Bevoy. Race three was won by Ben and Roz McGrane from Netley SC.

When the series results were calculated the McGranes were the winners with four points, while three boats had five points, with Birrel and Bevoy taking second place, Gould and Kilsby taking third and Roger and Jane Gilbert fourth.

For the second year, the event was shared with the Hadron H2 open meeting.

At the prizegiving the designer of the Hadron boats, Keith Callaghan, donated prizes to each of the competitors.

This year seven boats travelled to the event. The clear winner with three first places was Ian Dawson from Warsash SC, second was Simon Hipkin from Walton and Frinton SC and third was Richard Holden from Arun YC.

MARK GREEN