Lennie’s got boxing all worked out

Lennie McCormack has passed the GB National Boxing standard award with flying colours.

It is the second of three non-contact boxing awards and the marks are made up from seven aspects.

McCormack answered all ten questions correctly almost word for word, again scoring a perfect ten.

These include appearance and behaviour, where the eight-year-old scored a perfect ten; warm-up and stretch; a demonstration of stance, guard, balance, torso movement, basic footwork moving around the ring, which he demonstrated very well during three 90-second rounds of shadow boxing.

Also tested are defence actions against a straight lead hand to head and body. These are split between hand and non-hand defences including parry, block and elbow parry and block (hand), lay back, push away, duck and slip (non hand). All were demonstrated with skill.

There were three 90-second rounds of pad or bag work in which McCormack, a pupil at Nyewood Junior School, demonstrated his knowledge with pad work, where he could improve by keeping the guard higher.

Ending the assessment were a warm-down snd stretch plus rules and general knowledge.

For more information on the boxing award scheme, contact Mark Hibbert on 07918 637449.