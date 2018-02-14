Jubilation at judo club as members celebrate success

Chichester Ronin Judo Club held their annual championships.

They were honoured to have British Judo Association vice-president Mick Leigh (8th Dan) presenting medals.

Excellent skills were shown by both the kano class for under eight-year-olds and the junior section.

The children demonstrated skill and determination and competed in pools to win medals throughout the evening before the annual prizegiving.

All the coaches were keen to congratulate the youngsters on their progress and look forward to them achieving their next belts and grades.

The prestigious Friends of Chartres Colin Tupper/Guy Bisson Trophy was awarded by Julia Sander, the Friends of Chartres chairman, to the Alford family for their excellent service to the club through the year.

Chichester Judo Club are founder members of New Park Centre, Chichester. They have been in existence for 45 years in the city offering traditional and competitive judo via the British Judo Association.

They are a community club ran by committed volunteers who are all NGB-qualified, first-aid trained and hold current safeguarding certificates and DBS.

Classes for all ages and abilities are held on Monday and Friday evenings. Contact Karen French on 07738 710997 or judokafrench@gmail.com for information or pop along to New Park Centre for a free session.

The club partner The Fighting Chance Project and offer The Yellow Belt Challenge to anyone in receipt of benefits or whose main carer is. See www.yellowbeltchallenge.co.uk