It’s a bit of a breeze for Frostbite sailors

Following the cancellation of Dell Quay’s first two Frostbite races because of a complete lack of wind, a decent breeze greeted the 22 competitors for races three and four.

Unlike the unusual balmy temperatures of the previous week, the north-westerly breeze provided a very cool three degree Celsius air temperature. This still did not deter Solo sailor Simon Verrall from arriving in his shorts.

The fleet consisted of a mixture of Dell Quay club members and visitors in a variety of double and single-handed boats.

With the wind direction from the north-west, setting a course was always going to be a challenge for the race officer. However a figure-of-eight course was set, allowing a variety of challenging legs in the shifting breeze.

In the first race, the RS400s led the fleet to the Crouchers mark, followed by a tricky cross-tide windward leg to the Copperas West mark, nestling in the wind shadow of the Fishbourne west bank trees.

Two laps of the 50-minute race were completed, with line honours going to the RS400 of Bill Dawber and Noel Coussens. However on corrected time, Mark Harper (Solo) had just over a one-minute lead on the second-placed Laser sailed by Mark Gardner. Third place went to Simon Verrall.

In the second race, with the light starting to fade, race officer Chris West changed the course to a simple triangle and quickly got the second race away.

With a broad reach to Crouchers again, it was vital to get enough clear water to round the first mark.

The RS400s led the charge, followed by a group of Solos and Streakers in hot pursuit. After two quick laps before the sun set Harper took first place on corrected time, by just four seconds, followed by the RS400 of Dawber and Coussens, leaving the Solo of Graham Dalton in third place.

Races five and six take place at 2.30pm this Saturday and are open to all. Details are available at www.dellquaysc.co.uk