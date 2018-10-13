It's 100 up for marathon man Coe

For most people, running one marathon is a massive achievement. But Paul Coe has gone not one better - but 99 better.

On Sunday he completed his 100th full marathon at Walton-on-Thames, his third marathon in a week, joining the 100 Marathon club.

Coe’s ton includes the London and Brighton Marathons as well as two 50-mile off-road races and a race around the whole of the Isle of Wight over two days.

Completing his first marathon in December 2013 at Portsmouth, he went on to run his first ten marathons over the course of two years – then did 89 in 154 weeks.

Coe started running in 2002, competing in the Bognor 10k, finishing his first race on the hour mark. He became a member of Bognor’s Tone Zone runners in January 2013.

He said: “I joined Tone Zone Runners in the hope it would motivate me by running with others and for the social element. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and would 100 per cent recommend anyone interested in running to join a local club – the support, friendship and camaraderie is something special”.

Coe has now raced 2,667.6 miles including two 50-mile races.

“I have Stuart Thomson, running coach for Tone Zone Runners, to thank for encouraging me to sign up for my first marathon,” he said.

“I’d seen what others have done and are attempting and it made me realise what was possible. I’ve met some wonderful people who have become great friends.

“It was only three or so years ago I had even heard of the 100 Marathon Club and it seemed like an amazing challenge to take on. I’ve had my wife Laura to keep me going and I’m very thankful for her support and willingness to continue to wait around at the finish line of events week after week.”

Coe already has his eye on his next challenge – to run 100k across the South Downs in August 2019 to raise money for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation. He also has a 50-mile race lined up next month.

He is the second Tone Zone member to reach 100 marathons, following in Ian Culton’s footsteps. Culton completed his 100th marathon in 2015, and is still running them.