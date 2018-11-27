International star Ornstein is toast of tennis circles in Sussex

Chris Ornstein is the toast of Chichester after an unforgettable year in the over-70 tennis world.

The long-standing member of Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club took part in the 2018 Super Seniors World Team and Individual Championships in Umag, Croatia.

Ornstien first represented GB in the Jack Crawford Cup as part of a team of four. He won a vital singles match versus Italy and then teamed up with Wilf Jessop in the doubles and they beat the Italian pair.

In the next play-off group a win against seeded Germany was clinched by Ornstien and Jessop. The next match was against Australia and the same pair won the contest.

Ornstein then helped GB do well against the USA and finish tenth overall.

In the men’s 70-plus singles individual world championships, Ornstien (seeded 18) received a bye in the opening round and his first match was against the Australian No2 seed, who he beat 6-2, 6-2.

The following day Ornstien came through against the No11 seed and the Canadian No1. Next he faced the No6 seed and German No1, who eventually ended his exceptional run.

The men’s 70-plus doubles saw Ornstien paired with American friend Bruce Barrett. There were 32 pairs in the draw and they came through to win the gold medal with some outstanding performances.

Now Ornstein’s fantastic achievements have been acknowledged and rewarded by Tennis Sussex. He has been awarded the 2018 Adult Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional year.

Ornstein is now world No1 in the ITF 70-plus doubles rankings.