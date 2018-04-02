Infinity and Southbourne bowlers are simply knockout

West Sussex short-mat bowlers held the semi-finals and finals of their KO Cup competition.

In the main cup competition Lavant B played Comptons and Infinity played The Martlets in the semis.

In the final Lavant could never get going and Infinity retained the cup, completing a league and cup double.

Lavant B were the underdogs but led Comptons for virtually all the game but Comptons pulled back in the latter stages to tie the game 44-44 after the 21 ends.

An extra end was played and with Lavant’s Clare Beardmore, Eileen Keane, John Powell and Richard Stevens taking three shots and Jean Conway, Keith Fancy, Bill Cooper and Tony Boxall dropping two, Lavant won 47-46.

In the other semi-final Infinity’s John Simms, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings beat The Martlets’ David Luxford, Chris Blackman, Marc Lancaster and Chris Rolph 21-12.

With Chris Jeffery, Denise Kirby, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery always ahead against Monica Enticknap, Barrie Fitch, Steve Adsett and Chris Rolph, Infinity won 57-20.

The final stages of the plate competition for first-round losers were also played and Ashington were matched against Southbourne Rangers and Horley Falcons against Ardingly.

Southbourne’s Audrey Bull, Dave Fewell, Dave Alner and Antony Bull were too strong for their Ashington opponents and won 33-12 while Karen Alner, Mark Soper, Dave Walter and Andy Smith lost 19-16, so Southbourne won 49-31.

The other semi-final between Horley and Ardingly but Horley won 42-41.

The final was one-sided with Southbourne showing their class against a team from a lower division to run out 72-23 winners and retain the plate which they won last year.

SOUTHBOURNE

Southbourne Rovers 45 Walberton 23

Southbourne took all six points in their home match against Walberton, with the final result never in much doubt.

Scores: Mary Thornton, Richard Denman, Margaret Odell, Malcolm Keane (s) won 25-7; Joan Frost, Colin Bulbeck, Jim Spivey, Alan Williams (s) won 20-16.

Arundel Swallows 37 Southbourne Rovers 34

Away to Arundel Swallows, Southbourne just managed a win on the mat skipped by Alan Williams. On the other mat Southbourne took an early lead but the Swallows pulled back to finish ahead, just pipping Southbourne for the overall score.

Scores: Joan Frost, Alex Horne, Margaret Odell, Malcolm Keane (s) lost 20-15; Colin Bulbeck, Irene Jennings, Jim Spivey, Alan Williams (s) won 19-17.

Southbourne Rangers 36 Horley Hawks 42

At home to Horley Hawks, Southbourne Rangers managed a good win on the mat skipped by Antony Bull. However on the other mat the Hawks went ahead to gain four of the six points.

Scores: Audrey Bull, Peter Jasinski, Dave Alner, Antony Bull (s) won 23-15; Karen Alner, Mark Soper, Dave Walter, Andy Smith (s) lost 27-13.

INFINITY

Infinity travelled to Mannings Heath but came away with only two points.

On mat one John Simms, Steve Jeffery, Jack Rollings and Charlotte Rollings won 29-17. On mat two Denise Kirby, Mary Potter, Chris Page and Richard Jeffery lost 30-12.

Infinity now break for the summer.