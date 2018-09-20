If you go down to the woods today... you may run into the Tone Zoners

Arundel Cricket Club was the base for the Rewell Wood Running Festival, comprising a 10k, half marathon, marathon and marathon relay, all on the same 6.5-mile course.

The marathon relay had fiveBognor-based Tone Zone Runners teams taking part. The first team home The Lost Boys included Duncan Stephenson-Gill, Trev Strowger, Byron Kearns and Jack Penfold. Kearns ran an extra 1.2 miles in the first leg after following a sign that had been turned around.

Strowger, despite a fall, and Stephenson-Gill, who also got lost, both ran really strong legs, pulling back around five minutes on the lead team. Penfold took over for the last leg around 40 seconds behind first place, after taking a wrong turn and ending up in someone’s garden – but he caught first place to take the win for the team in 3:34.

Doing it for the Girls’ finished second in the marathon relay after four outstanding performances. Juliet Stallard ran the first leg, also running an extra mile. Anna Kari-Enes took the baton for the second leg and pulled back some time before handing to Jess Thomson.

She ran a strong leg to bring the team within a couple of minutes of the leaders. Kari Mack ran a very fast last leg to claw back and overtake second place in a time of 3:37.

The other Tone Zone teams included ‘Too old, too young’ with Grahame Hurren, Daryl Fairbrother, Mike Manwill and Stan Mack, who were fourth in 3:45.

‘The Muppets’ – Gary Pidgeon, Karen Vilday, Donna Strowger and Sarah Santer – spurred each other on to finish in 4:21. Helena Wilmers, Vicky Cooper, Deb Jane and Nicola Kettley made up Deb’s Dashers, all four running the hilly trail course really well to finish in 4:53.

Running in the 10k an hour after finishing his leg in the relay was Byron Kearns, who finished fourth, in 50 minutes. Martin Playford completed the course in 1:04.

Sarah Sothard and Rebecca Nicholl finished together in 1:21, Michelle Maxim in 1:31 and Tone Zone quartet Jo Andrews, Jo Yorke, Lisa Broad and Sarah Baker in 1:33.

Get on your marks for the next Priory 10k

Top times at home and abroad

In the half marathon was David Sinclair, who finished in 2:45.

Running around the famous Goodwood Motor Circuit were Jess Thomson, Stan Mack and Peter Ramsdale. Thomson and Mack took on the half marathon despite having taken on the challenging event in Rewell Wood the previous day. They both ran good races to finish in 1:45 (Thomson) and 1:52 (Mack). Ramsdale was in the 10k, and after running 20 miles around Rewell Wood he still recorded a time of 54:11.

At Richmond Park Viv Baker ran the half marathon, showing a consistent pace to finish in 2:35. Tony Holcombe carried on his year of marathons with another good performance at Richmond, crossing the line in 4:26.

Taking part in his 96th marathon was Paul Coe, in the Chiltern Wonderland 50 which includes 5,600ft of elevation. Despite the tough course Coe recorded a personal best of 10hr 30min.

Results: Rewell Wood Running Festival, Marathon Relay: The lost boys – 3:34; Doing it for the girls – 3:37; Two old two young – 3:45; The Muppets – 4:21; Deb’s Dashers – 4:53. 10k - Byron Kearns – 50:49; Marin Playford – 1:04; Sarah Sothard – 1:21; Rebecca Nicholl – 1:21; Michelle Maxim – 1:31; Jo Andrews – 1:33; Jo Yorke – 1:33; Lisa Broad - 1:33; Sarah Baker - 1:33. Half marathon - David Sinclair – 2:58. Goodwood 10k - Peter Ramsdale – 52:11; Goodwood Half Marathon - Jess Thomson – 1:45; Stan Mack – 1:52.