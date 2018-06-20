Huge medal haul delights Arun gymnasts

Members of Arun Gymnastics Club celebrated a fantastic return of 59 medals at the Chichester Olympic Gymnastics Club four-piece invitationals at the Tim Peake Sports centre over two Sundays.

Novice, intermediate and advanced gymnasts competed one week with the Naomi Stamp bronze, silver and gold invitational competition seven days later.

Arun coaches Carolyn Millar, Tracey Angell, Jordan Kitchen, Chantal Mawbey, Lucy Stephenson-Gill and Emily Day were all extremely proud of their gymnasts.

Medals at both competitions were awarded to the top three in each age category on the individual piece of equipment which included bars, beam, vault and floor.

At novice level Arun’s best performing gymnast was Tilly Kuszka, picking up three medals in the 2010 births category. She won silver on both vault and beam with her third medal from a bronze on bars.

In the same age group Kyah Barnett won gold on the beam. Adela Baran, Summer Boult and twins Alicia and Chloe Cramp competed in the 2011 age group where Adela won gold on vault and bronze on beam, Chloe won gold on beam and a silver on bars, sister Alicia won silver for both vault and floor and Summer picked up bronze on bars.

Zoe Maskell (2005) won silver on floor and bronze on vault and Amelie Strang (2009) won bronze for her floor routine.

In the 2008 group Arun gymnasts won gold with Connie Ragless and silver with Amelie Nicolson on beam while in the 2007 group Arun went one step further and had the top three spots on beam with Holly Cox winning the gold, Brooke Sullivan the silver and Tia White the bronze.

At intermediate level in the 2010/2011 births, India Montague’s superb consistency saw her pick up an amazing four-medal haul with gold on both floor and bars and silver on vault and beam.

Nancy Newstead (2005) won gold on beam. Billie Brown (2006) won silver on beam. Jetta Braham won silver on vault and Phoebe Hepburn won bronze on floor in the (2009) group.

Izabela Zebala (2008) won a bronze on bars and Gabriella Potter (2007) won a bronze on beam.

At advanced level Brooke Sharpe (2009) won two golds for her excellent work on vault and beam. Mercedes Simpson (2007) won silver on beam and bronze on bars while in the 2008 group, Romia Knowles picked up the gold on beam with team-mate Hannah Hurst winning the silver.

In the Naomi Stamp competition, Arun’s more advanced gymnasts again did the club proud.

At bronze level in the age-11 group Grace Callaway picked up a four-medal haul which included gold on vault, silver on floor and bronze for both beam and bars.

Tilly Forrestal in the age 14 group finished her competition with three medals, golds for floor and beam and silver for vault. Daisy Bence won gold on vault and silver on beam in the age 9/10 category while Anastasia Sabeydash-Janerio in the age 12 group took silver on floor and bronze on beam.

In the age 13 category Cerys Dickinson and Danielle Sycz both won medals on beam with Cerys taking gold and Danielle silver.

Finally Arun’s four silver level gymnasts were Eva Rennie competing in the age 14 group and Lia-Mai Greenwell, Emilia Grochala and Rosie Budge in the age 13 category.

Lia-Mai was extremely consistent and she picked up bronze medals across all four pieces. Rosie finished with three medals, gold for vault and bars and silver on floor while Emilia picked up the gold on floor.

Eva also had a great competition winning a silver on vault and bronze medals for both beam and foor.

Arun coaches Carolyn Millar, Tracey Angell, Jordan Kitchen, Chantal Mawbey, Lucy Stephenson-Gill and Emily Day were all extremely proud of their gymnasts especially as some were competing for the first time. All the coaches’ hard work with the gymnasts in training certainly paid off with Arun’s amazing medal haul consisting of 19 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals.