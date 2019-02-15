Hockey: Lerwill dislocates shoulder as Chichester are well beaten at Fareham

Chichester's men's first team fell to defeat at Fareham and lost Jack Lerwill to injury. Results were mixed for other Chichester teams - with one scoring 12 without reply.

Fareham 5 Chichester 0

Conference West

Jack Lerwill could miss the remainder of Chichester’s season after dislocating his right shoulder early in the second half of a 5-0 mauling by Fareham at Henry Cort.

His injury compounded the agony for Chichester, who owed much to goalkeeper Chris Bristow for preventing his side from an even heavier defeat against an enterprising Fareham, boosted by the arrival of former Great Britain Olympian Richard Martell, who scored the fourth of their five goals.

Chichester were chasing the game from the sixth minute when Jamie Rawlings converted a penalty corner set up by Jack Gilbert, who rifled home Fareham‘s second before having a potential third goal (from a rasping reverse stick shot) disallowed for a foot infringement.

Alex Thakore excelled in Chichester’s increasingly overworked defence – a beaten out Alex Pendle short corner being virtually the visitors’ only scoring chance of the first half.

Any prospect Chichester had of rescuing the situation effectively ended two minutes into the second period when former team-mate Martin Gough pounced on a rebound off Bristow’s pads to make it 3-0 after the goalkeeper had made a fine save from Gilbert.

Pendle had another penalty corner foiled before Fareham, stepping up the intensity and hitting the woodwork through teenager Fergus Jackson, scored twice more in the last ten minutes, Martell rifling home a set piece and the influential Niall Stott making it 5-0 in the final play.

MIKE VIMPANY

Brighton and Hove 2nds 3 Chichester 2nds 1

Sussex Ladies premier division

Chichester travelled to Brighton in hope rather than in expectation as Brighton are joint leaders.

Chi were slightly depleted with the bare minimum numbers because of illness and injury.

The game started with Brighton quite dominant, but Chi held their own, having the odd break – but these were few and far between. Chi held the persistent home side to 0-0 at half-time.

Chichester started the second half with confidence and felt there was a chance of a breakthrough but it went to Brighton. Chi defended hard but couldn’t get the ball out of their circle and Tracy Austin deflected the ball past her goalie.

Heads were down for a while but Chichester worked hard, supporting each other on the ball and pushing forward at every opportunity.

Brighton scored again, making Chichester’s job even harder. With some curious decisions by the officials the game got very stop-start.

The home side got their third despite Chi’s efforts.

Then Austin reverse-hit the ball across the Brighton D and waiting at the far post was Sarah Jessop, who put it away for a late consolation for all Chichester’s hard work, especially for Jessop, who’d worked tirelessly throughout.

Chichester: Abson, Austin, Parrott, Stemp, Jessop, Oliver-Catt, Trent, Hurd, Woods, Goddard.

Chichester Friars 3 Newbury and Thatcham 2

Wessex Masters League division one

The Friars just about to held onto to second spot in the league with a below-par performance.

Throughout the game, the Friars were the stronger team, but they could not find the fluency from last week and struggled to convert possession into goals.

After a poor start the Friars were fortunate not to concede, but took the lead with a reverse-stick finish by Nick Laurence, who slotted the ball into the corner.

Despite numerous short corners and other chances for the Friars, Newbury found the net after 28 minutes with a rebound finish at a short corner. This was after numerous chances and some good saves from Rob Torrance in goal.

Andy Taylor regained the Friars’ lead after 33 minutes with a shot from open play. At half-time, the frustration was clear and some tactical changes were made.

The second half was similar with too many moves breaking down through poor passing and the Friars getting caught on the counter-attack.

After 63 minutes, Tracey Boyce was able to lift the ball over the grounded goalkeeper for a 3-1 lead. However, only a couple of minutes later the Friars again gave the ball away and were punished by a breakaway move and a good finish from the Newbury striker.

It was a nervy few minutes left but despite a couple of opportunities for Newbury, the Friars held on.

Friars: Torrance, Walters, Hughes, Jaeger, Boyce, Strange, Smith, Langhein, Laurence, Green, Mercer, Wharton, Taylor.

Winchester Vets 5 Chichester Deacons 1

Wessex Master League

Away to top side Winchester on a fresh afternoon, the Deacons found their hosts too strong.

Skipper Mark Dawling made tactical changes to counter Winchester’s strength in the middle of the park to prevent the visitors being overloaded.

Chichester held their discipline well early on, with Mark Wisby and Mark Holt holding firm in defence, making important interceptions.

Winchester applied constant pressure on the Chichester D and forced keeper Ian Austin into a number of saves.

Winchester broke the deadlock after 25 minutes to take a deserved lead.

Holt saw the opportunity to distribute quickly from defence and found the ever-willing Ed Marley with a through-ball. Marley still had much to do but sprinted forward, rounding the last defender, before calmly scoring past the oncoming Winchester keeper.

After half-time Chichester were not able to keep up the defensive concentration and as fitness told Winchester pushed forward again securing a series of goals on the break.

Undaunted, Chichester pushed forward looking for respectability with Marley and Dawling going close. Ultimately, Winchester were the deserved winners and continue their push for promotion.

Chichester: Austin, Gleeson, Holt, Wisby, Horton, Bradley, Wilkins, Dawling, Stringer, Frost-Wilson, Marley, Pembery.

Chichester Ladies 3s 1 Crowborough 1

Chichester began strongly against Crowborough and put pressure on from the start, but Crowborough fought hard and their keeper made some fantastic saves.

Kelly Lillywhite could have put Chichester in the lead but got in a tangle and just missed going through on goal.

In the second half Chichester needed to move the ball earlier to avoid the Crowborough tackles and with Maddy Wright in good form, Chichester piled on the pressure.

Laura Hantrais found Wright at the top of the D, and she took it around Crowborough defence to score a cracking goal in the top corner.

Great defending and goalkeeping from Crowborough kept the score at 1-0.

Crowborough had some opportunities and Chichester had to defend several short corners.

Kirsty Grove and Gillian Ashton worked their socks off and kept the ball out. Crowborough got the breakthrough to equalise.

Chi Ladies 3s: Becca Stemp, Jacs Kane, Verity Overton-Smith, Tilly Penlington, Maddy Wright, Becca Bowman, Laura Hantrais, Juste Balkyte, Rachel Horton, Kelly Lillywhite, Kirsty Grove and Gillian Ashston.

Chichester 4s 12 Salisbury 3s 0

Chichester men’s fourss produced one of their performances of the season as they put 12 past Salisbury without reply.

The game started in a slightly scrappy fashion but Chi soon took control with Jason Lansdale scoring an early goal from a short corner rebound.

Elliot Scott, a product of Chi’s youth programme, scored to open his account for the fours. Two further goals, one from Tom Brixey, a powerful strike from a short corner, and another for Lansdale, a well-worked deflection into the top of the net, put Chi four up by half-time.

Chi did not let up after the break and soon made it five as Scott finished a well-worked team move to score his second of the match. Jack Strange scored goals six and seven with a short corner drag flick and a powerful drive from the top of the D.

Scott completed his hat-trick with delightful chip over the onrushing keeping, rounding off a fine individual performance. Lansdale scored three more before James Whittle scored the 12th with a dynamic run from the centre of defence.

The win keeps Chi top of the league, ahead of their top of their top-of-the-table clash with Basingstoke this week.

MoM was Simon Taylor.

Chi fours: D Ashton, J Strange, J Whittle, S Donaldson, P Elsbury, T Garriock, T Brixey, C Hindmarsh, S Taylor, E Scott, B Beresford, M Gammon, J Lansdale.

Trojans 5s 0 Chi Ladies 4s 3

A depleted Chi Ladies fours travelled to Trojans with just 11 players and no subs. So when Chris Priddle deflected a ball which rose up and split her lip she had to go off and Chi were down to ten players in the first ten minutes.

The setback showed how well Chi have come together as a team. Each player worked tirelessly to keep their shape and formation which soon resulted in a goal from Mandy Clark.

The defence of Char O’Callaghan, Debs Cox, Elaine Cruttenden and Sarah Whittington proved crucial in keeping Trojans out. Equally, the midfield of Kim Howarth, Heidi Johnson and Rachel Austin produced some lovely play and releases of the ball to allow Caroline Homer, Teresa Willway and Clark to trouble the Trojan keeper.

Austin made a clean strike from the edge of the D which deflected off the keeper and went in. Chi found themselves 2-0 up at half-time.

The second half brought great interventions from Whittington to take the ball off Trojans. Homer bagged a number of short corners for Chi and a number of different options were used to keep Trojans on their toes.

Howarth scored the final goal and Chi were justifiably jubilant at the result.

Player of the match was Whittington

Chi Ladies 4s: O’Callaghan, Cruttenden, Cox, Whittington, Priddle (injured), Johnson, Howarth, Austin, Homer, Willway, Clark.

* Chichester under-12 girls continued their fine form in 2019 with a third successive victory. Goals from Rosie Stace (2), Poppy Stace, Ava Forsyth and Imogen Clifford-Brown and an own goal secured a 6-0 win over Salisbury.

Other victories this year have been over Havant and Southampton. The girls have shown tremendous improvement over the course of their campaign following excellent commitment at training sessions.