Here is the lowdown on Gary Moore's horses ahead of the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Gary Moore is hoping to double his luck heading into this weekend’s BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The West Sussex based trainer will be keeping close tabs on his horses, Baron Alco and Benatar, both of whom are two of the front runners in Saturday’s main event.

The highly sort after trophy will be contested via a two and a half-mile handicap chase, with the winner set for a £160,000 windfall.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ Splash Of Ginge raced to triumph in last years event, despite being ranked as a 25-1 outsider.

Moore’s Baron Alco was the 4/1 joint favourite at Chepstow last month, despite being out of action for 19 months beforehand, but fell second to Charbel in the tightest of circumstances.

Moore reflected positively on the second-placed finish by stating, "Baron Alco ran really well at Chepstow and we have been pleased with his work too."

Alco’s trainer Moore will be confident going into the Gold Cup at the weekend, considering that the Horse ran to a second placed finish the last time it featured at Cheltenham in the Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

Some of the UK’s biggest bookies rate Alco’s chances at 8/1 for the BetVictor Gold Cup, making the horse the fourth favourite for the race.

Moore’s other competing horse, Benatar, is ranked as the fifth favourite amongst the bookmaker with odds as low as 10/1.

Benatar also made a return to action in October, after a seventh month absence, finishing fourth in a class two chase at Newton Abbot. The performance was disappointing on reflection considering it was the 15/8 favourite going into the race.

Despite failing to win, Moore was buoyed by the performance saying, "Benatar came out of his first run of the season well. He pulled hard that day and was too fresh. He is a talented horse and I have been happy with him since.”

Benatar’s form before its absence however was solid, especially in the JLT Novices' Chase at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, when it finished third behind Terrefort in second and the winner Shattered Love.

With two of the favourites in his corner come Saturday, this year’s BetVictor Gold Cup could be a very fruitful outing for one of Sussex’s most distinguished horse racing trainers.

Despite both of Moore’s horses being amongst the favourites, other horses to watch out for on Saturday include Mister Whitaker, Kalondra, and the Nicky Henderson trained frontrunner Rather Be.

Story by Jumps Racing. For more from the dedicated racing website click here.