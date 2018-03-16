Hayler hits first 180 as ladies and over-60s compete in Knockouts

Last week saw the over-60s and Ladies knockouts take place at the Newtown Social Club. A better turnout than last year with 28 players taking part over both knockouts.

The Ladies knockout had 15 players take part. The first round saw a 180 from Doreen Hayler (Richmond Rebels) but she lost the leg, eventually being knocked out by last years champion Emma Bist (Aldingbourne Mavericks).

Ladies Runner-up Rhonda West & Winner Hayley Gatford

The first semi-final saw Bist take on Rhonda West (Richmond Rebels), which the latter won.

The second semi-final saw the six-time champion, Hayley Gatford (Hunston Hares), take on three-time champion Julie English (Friary ‘C’) and Gatford took the win booking her spot in an 11th final.

The final saw Gatford start with 138 but West hit back with scores of 71, 70 84 & 92, giving West the lead. Gatford missed double top for a 94 out-shot, but she hit it on her next throw.

The second leg was close but an 81 and a ton from Gatford gave her the lead. Gatford missed some darts but left herself 20, while West was on 128. West hit treble 20 with her first dart, but totally missed the 18 to have a chance at the bullseye. Both players missed doubles on their next throws, but Gatford took two darts next time round, taking the leg and the win. Ensuring she lifted the Benevolent Ladies knockout champion title for a seventh time.

The over-60s knockout saw 13 players take part, three more than last year.

With the passing of league chairman and four-time over-60s champion, Roger Hackett, on the Monday before the knockout, the league committee decided it was only right that this it was renamed in his honour, to now be called the ‘Roger Hackett’ over-60s trophy.

The first semi-final saw two-time and last year’s champion Larry Chant (Aldwick Legion) take on three-time champion Derrick Longhurst (Claremont)with the former taking the win.

The second semi-final saw the 2015/16 champion Buster Barton (Claremont) take on team-mate and last year’s runner-up, Andy Cooper, who scored a 180 in the previous round. Barton claimed the place in the final.

The final saw Barton win the bull for the first throw, and both he and Chant hit two tons, but Barton hit 131 to leave himself double top which he missed. Chant was left with 90, but after hitting the treble 20, he hit double 10 instead of double 15 to take the leg. Barton then took three darts to take hit the double to the leg. The second leg saw two tons from Barton, but a ton from Chant and some larger scores were hit to get to the double first, which he hit to take the second leg.

The last leg saw a slow start from both players. Barton had 40 left, but missed, hitting double five with the second dart, but double 15 was hit with the last dart, taking the leg, the win, and the ‘Roger Hackett’ Over-60s knockout champion title.

Full results available here