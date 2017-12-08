Goodwood Festival of Speed dates announced

Dates have been set for next year’s Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival.

The 2018 Festival of Speed will run from July 12 to July 15.

This year’s theme will celebrate the festival’s 25th anniversary under the title: ‘Festival of Speed - The Silver Jubilee’.

In honour of the occation, the Duke of Richmond (formerly Lord March) will choose his 25 favourite moments from the first 25 events as landmarks in the festival’s history.

Goodwood Revival will mark its 20th anniversary in 2018 and run from September 7 to September 9.

Tickets are on sale for both events. Call 01243 755055 or visit www.goodwood.com.