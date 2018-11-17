Frozen Toes in Chichester Harbour? But it's not even winter yet...

Torrential rain and strong winds didn’t stop a keen group of winter sailors making the trip to Chichester Yacht Club and eventually they enjoyed a sail in bright autumnal sunshine for the start of the Frozen Toe series.

By the start time the rain had passed and the wind had reduced, making for great sailing conditions.

Race officer Pete Harrison, assisted by members of the CYC 2000 fleet, set a trapezium course with an outer loop.

In the first race for the fast fleet Steve and Sarah Cockerill, sailing in an RS400, built enough of a lead over the Merlin Rockets to take the first place after handicap.

In the second race, Jack Holden and Tom Harrison in their Merlin kept Steve and Sarah within sight and claimed first place on handicap. Combining the two race scores left three boats on equal points after day one, with Holden and Harrison in the lead.

In the medium fleet, Ian and Sarah Yardley, sailing a 2000, were the only double-handed boat in the fleet. They managed to hold off the single-handers to win race one, followed by two Aero 7s sailed by Toby Schofield and Liam Vass.

RYA award for sailing veteran

Sunbeams still shining - 95 years on

In the second race Schofield built a lead of almost two minutes, which was enough to secure him a win after handicap.

The slow fleet saw competition between youth sailors from Felpham and CYC.

In race one, Alfie Lester from Felpham got the win in his laser 4.7. In race two Ollie Randall-May took the win in his 4.7.

The second race saw a dead heat between the toppers of Charlie Gran and Oliver Watson both earning 2.5 points for the race.

When the totals were added together, the leader after day one was Toby Gran by virtue of his consistent racing over the two races.

The next CYC Frozen Toe is on Sunday, November 25 (11am first start).