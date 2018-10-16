From Chicago to Galway to Chichester - Tone Zoners run everywhere

Tone Zone runners took part in more than 15 different events and covered more than 500 miles between them in the space of a couple of action-packed days.

The Galway Half, Chichester Half, Brighton 10 Miler, Chicago 5k and Marathon, Chester Marathon, Jersey Marathon and RNLI 10k were among contests they tackled.

Tone Zone’s Galway Girls were Kate O’Connor and Carolyn Stapley. Conditions couldn’t have been better and they ran the majority of the race together. First home was Stapley in 1:45 with O’Connor in at 1:48.

At the Chester Marathon Kari Mack had been invited to run for England after her outstanding performance at the Brighton Marathon earlier in the year.

Mack finished the marathon in 3:14 which takes six minutes off the ladies’ club marathon record.

In the Chichester Half Marathon (main report on centre pages and results on facing page) the first three home for the club were Juliet Stallard, Duncan Stephenson-Gill and Trev Strowger, who all finished in 1:40 or under. Stallard was the second lady home in the race.

Gary Pidgeon and Ian Bayley had a close-fought race. Pidgeon had his feathers ruffled mid race as Bayley closed in on him, but managed to push on and flew to the finish just ahead of his club-mate.

Running her first half marathon was youngster Ellie Pacey who ran a strong race to finish under 1:55. Sean O’Donnell finished in 1:57 while Karen Vilday took eight minutes off her half marathon personal best.

Sam Miles, Stephen Goddard and Lisa Joyce all finished just under the 2:10 mark. Debbie Patching and Helena Wilmers ran the relay for the club in 2:03.

The Brighton 10 mile race saw Peter Lee finish just on the hour. Jessica Thomson was second in her age category and grabbed a PB of 1:09. Alan Coombs crossed the line in 1:15. Martin Playford and Stuart Thomson ran a close race and both finished under 1:30.

In Chicago, coming back from injury, Natalie King ran the 5k and finished in 32 minutes. Neil Strudwick, Grace Natoli and Derek Natoli mixed it with Sir Mo Farah in the full marathon.

Strudwick finished in 4:20, the final major marathon in the six he was aiming to complete (Berlin, London, New York, Tokyo, Boston and Chicago).

Husband and wife duo Grace and Derek Natoli ran the first 30k together before Grace pushed on for the finish, crossing in 4:38 before Derek finished in 4:53.

Tony Hancock did the Jersey Marathon and finished in 4:17. Andrew Miles ran the Bournemouth half and crossed in 2:19.

Zoe Hemes ran the RNLI 10k and got a PB of 56:25. Running the Numbers Game marathon were Paul Coe and Peter Ramsdale. Paul ran back-to-back marathons on the Saturday and Sunday, which were his 99th and 100th marathons, with times of 4:12 and 4:34.

Peter Ramsdale took part in the second marathon and crossed the in 4:48.

On the Cornwall coast Jude Bazeley ran the Atlantic Coast Challenge, a three-day challenge running 80 miles from Padstow to Lands End. Bazeley completed the challenge in a combined time of 24hr 24min.

Other Tone Zone results - Oxford Half Marathon - David Sinclair 2.29.37; Sussex Half Marathon - Cheryl Laing 2.17.42.