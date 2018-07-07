Firefighters share World Cup ‘it’s coming home’ video with an important message

Firefighters have backed our boys to win their match against Sweden today by sharing a video with an important message.

Four members of the Shoreham Fire Station crew filmed a video of them dancing to Football’s Coming Home by The Lightning Seeds in anticipation of this afternoon’s World Cup match against Sweden in Russia.

They shared it on Twitter and it has gone down a treat with the online community, getting over 160 retweets at the time of writing.

The point of the video is to discourage drink-driving among people watching the match.

This comes after Sussex Police announced a summer crackdown on drink driving to coincide with the World Cup.

To watch John Barnes’ new rap for the Sweden match, click here.