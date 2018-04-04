Falcons soar – and aid a great cause too

Chichester Falcons travelled to Portsmouth for the annual Tom Prince indoor softball tournament.

After a slow start and a defeat to Maidenhead, the Falcons picked up the pace in their second game against the Solent Sluggers.

Hettie McNeil on first base and pitcher Jason Mercer were an unbreakable defence in the first innings and in the second, the alert in-field pairing of James Wheeler and Mike Moore continued to frustrate the opposition.

A superb tag at second base and a breathtaking triple play from shortstop Cary Chen helped see the Falcons take the match 23-6 and with further wins, they progressed into the silver final, facing league rivals Southsea Sharks.

The Chichester defence remained strong, with junior Jenny Horton taking a number of flyball catches at left field, leaving the Sharks frustrated.

The Falcons batted well and edged ahead, but in the second innings Chichester really let the bats swing and a flurry of home runs put the Falcons out of sight and to an eventual 24-14 win and silverware to end the indoor season.

The event raised £650 for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust.