Eddie The Eagle will help crown Sussex sporting heroes

Nominations for the Sussex Sports Awards 2018 are open – and will close at midday on October 19.

The black-tie event, in its 16th year, is one of the most prestigious evenings in the Sussex sporting calendar, and this year returns to The Grand Hotel in Brighton on Friday, November 23.

The event, hosted by Active Sussex, is the chance to celebrate all the great and good Sussex sport has to offer and the achievements made by both the county’s elite athletes and those at grassroots levels.

This year’s theme is simply Believe: Achieve – celebrating those that have dreamed big, and had the passion, determination and belief to achieve their dreams.

Renowned for his exploits on the ski slope and dogged ‘never-say-die’ attitude, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards will star as co-host alongside BBC DJ Danny Pike.

Edwards embodies the theme – with an ambitious dream to become the first British ski jumper to compete at the Olympic Games for 60 years. Many doubted him, but he never doubted himself, and in 1988 he achieved his dream and charmed the world at the Winter Olympics in Calgary.

Edwards became the first competitor since 1928 to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping, finishing last in the 70m and 90m events. He also became the British ski-jumping record holder, ninth in amateur speed skiing, and a stunt jumping world record holder for jumping over six buses.

Since then, he has even had his own biopic blockbuster movie made, charting his journey, which featured Hollywood A-lister Hugh Jackman.

Sadie Mason, Active Sussex CEO, highlighted the vital role the awards play in celebrating and promoting sporting achievement throughout Sussex.

“The awards are really important to help us spread the word about the amazing sporting community on our doorsteps; it recognises those people who take part and help make sport happen but also highlights to local residents what they can be a part of.” she said.

Sussex Sports Awards 2018 categories are:

* Create Development Active Primary School of the Year

* Club of the Year

* Coach of the Year

* The Grand Hotel Community Impact Award

* University of Brighton Disabled Sports Personality of the Year

* Wave Leisure Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award

* Freedom Leisure Sports Personality of the Year

* Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Team of the Year

* BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award

* Sussex County FA Volunteer of the Year

* Young Volunteer of the Year

* Platinum Publishing Group Young Sports Personality of the Year

The Sussex Sports Awards provides a spectacular and memorable night for all involved and is a fantastic celebration of Sussex sporting dedication and achievement.

To nominate for the Sussex Sports Awards 2018 go to https://www.activesussex.org/news-events/ssa2018/nominations-form/

For full category information, criteria and nomination guidelines go to https://www.activesussex.org/categories/

Tickets are also on sale for the event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sussex-sports-awards-2018-tickets-50162242618