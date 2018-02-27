Dragonflyers produce some Milton Keynes magic

Dragonflyers Trampolining Club travelled to Milton Keynes for their first competition of the year.

For those who made the trip to the southern region NDP competition it was their first chance to try to obtain the qualification score and progress to the next round of competition.

Returning with two golds, two silvers and three bronze plus eight qualifiers to the next round – who now stand a chance of making the regional team – it proved a successful day for the Bognor-based club.

After a challenging 2017, Anya Johnston started this year afresh and performed two confident routines taking third place in the NDP six 17-plus category. Also competing at NDP six, the highest level on the day, was Lucy Hijmans, who took gold in the 13-14 age group.

At NDP five 13-14 , team-mates Rosie Budge and Libby Morton battled for medal positions and after both performing well-executed routines Budge took second closely followed by Morton in third, with just 0.35 separating the pair.

Competing at NDP three, eight-year-old Manon Bailey had her most difficult routines to date with a total of eight somersaults to be performed. Managing to do this with ease she took gold in the 9-10 age group.

William Foden followed with another medal at this level by taking silver in the 13-plus men. Lily Robinson, also at NDP three, took eighth place in the 13-plus ladies.

Neve Irelan-Hill and Elliot Hutton both made their competition debuts at NDP one. In one of the largest groups of the day Irelan-Hill took 16th place in the 13-plus ladies. Hutton alongside Daniel Boon were in the 13-plus mens and took fourth and fifth place respectively.

Although missing out on medal positions they both gained valuable experience to take into the next competition with them.

The trampoline grades competition ran alongside the NDPs on the day. Competing for the first time Emily Boon narrowly missed out on a top-ten finish in under-11 grade G, finishing 11th.

Competing for a second time Rosie Budge and Libby Morton took part in grade D. Morton had another third-place finish and Budge just behind in fourth.

