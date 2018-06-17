Dragonflyers keep their cool in Cardiff

Dragonflyers duo Lucy Hijmans and Libby Morton won astounding bronze medals at Cardiff in trampolining’s National League.

Their immaculate timing and fantastic form saw the pair take on nine 14-years female, male and mixed synchro teams from top clubs all over the UK and gain huge points towards national finals in Sheffield in November.

Eight national medals have been achieved in just a few weeks by members of the small club, who meet at The Regis School in Bognor.

Sofija Kalnicenko added to her league, performance pathway and English qualifiers national medals with yet another success – this time silver at league one level.

This proved she can finish on the podium against the country’s best trampolinists from any UK club at national level.

Izzy Hauxwell reached the final in Cardiff with her new 7.6 tariff routine at the top league. Hauxwell finished seventh having taken bronze the previous week at English qualifiers.

Rosie Budge finished a superb 12th with a score of 81.650 at league two for 13-14 years. Her 6.3-difficulty routine included a newly performed double full and was sharp.

Julie Morton took to the floor for the first time on the national scene as a coach with William Foden in the 13/14 years league three. Foden finished 16th.

All six performers gained crucial points, making Flyers coaches extremely proud.

Morton, Hijmans, Hauxwell, Budge and Foden will represent the southern region in June at the Barclaycard Arena.

New recreational trampolining spaces are available on Mondays, with sessions at 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Squad trials are available for youngsters aged seven and above.

See www.dragonflyers-club.co.uk for more.