Dragonflyers hitting national heights again

Four performers from Bognor-based Dragonflyers Trampoline Club made the journey north for the fourth event of the league series.

Newcastle hosted some immense trampoline talent from around the UK, all pushing hard to qualify for league national finals.

Sofija Kalnicenko was the first Dragonflyer to perform, competing in the top level league one for 13/14 years females.

Kalnicenko proved why she’s one of England’s best as she took gold with her immaculate display in a 9.4 difficulty routine.

Izzy Hauxwell’s incredible 7.6 difficulty routine gained her a fantastic seventh place in the 15/16 years at league one level.

Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans took on the very best synchro pairs (male, female and mixed) and their precision gained them the highest scores of the day, gaining them a silver medal in the ir age category, missing out on gold because of tariff difference.

Morton went on to make the league two individual finals, taking sixth place. All four girls will be joined by Rosie Budge at the national finals in Sheffield.

This was another phenomenal achievement for the club with all Flyers league one and two competitors making finals. The club’s national medal haul this season has already reached a sensational 14.

