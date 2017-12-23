Darts: Bognor trebles take top billing

The Bognor Tuesday Double In Double Out League divisional trebles knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club.

There was a better turnout than last year with 22 teams, only three short of the record.

Division two saw 13 teams step up to the oche.

The first semi-final saw Steve Middleton, Dan Middleton and Lee Passey (BRSA) fail to deal with the power of Rob Palmer, Gary English & Andy Cooper (Cabin Cruisers).

The second saw Rob Misselbrook, Pat O’Hara and Mark Sheppard (Hunston Club) bow out to Keith Robinson, Alex Norgett and Lee Hellyer (Chi Snooker Club).

The final started with Robinson winning the bullseye, but Chi Snooker ended up behind as Palmer hit a 160 in-shot for his team.

The division-one final saw Marley win the bullseye. Later he missed double 16 for the leg, but Ragless only needed one dart for double 19.

Robinson however hit a 122 followed by 82 from Norgett and 100 from Hellyer, putting them into the lead. Eventually Palmer hit double 19 to take the first leg.

In the second leg, Chi Snooker missed two throws and a few larger scores from the Cabin trio gave them the first chance at the leg, which Cooper took.

The third leg saw a ton from Hellyer and a ton and a 140 from Cooper. With 48 left, Norgett took all three darts to take the third leg.

In leg four, Chi Snooker team didn’t hit a score under 60 with a ton from Norgett and a ton and 140 from Robinson. But they missed double top and then double ten to win the leg, giving Palmer and English a chance. With 55 left, English hit the double, to take the game 3-1 and the title.

Division one saw nine teams take part.

The first semi-final saw Wayne Wadsworth, Cliff Prior and Richard Ragless (QE2) beat Micky Rowland, Andy Whiteley and Dave Juniper (The Legends).

The second saw Gary Blackwood, Darren Rich and Ben Marley (The Legends) get the better of Lee Chapman, Nick Green and Phil Hayers (Neptune).

The division-one final saw Marley win the bullseye. Later he missed double 16 for the leg, but Ragless only needed one dart for double 19.

Leg two saw Ragless start with a ton, Marley follow with a 102 in-shot, Prior hit 140, followed by 121 from Blackwood, but the QE2 team were closer to their double, giving Wadsworth the first chance which he took.

Leg three brought a 180 from Blackwood on his first throw. Heavy scoring from his team-mates gave Rich a chance, and he took out 70 in three darts for the third leg.

The fourth leg saw a 105 in-shot from Ragless, followed by a ton and 123, while Prior also hit a ton. The Legends trio also hit some good scores. Wadsworth left a finish for Prior, but he couldn’t take it, and Ragless eventually got the double seven for the leg and the 3-1 win to take the title.