Crawley ace on top in race within a race at Chichester

It wasn’t just the Chichester Priory 10k itself that was occupying runners in and around Goodwood last week.

Included wIthin the very successful race was the Sussex county 10k road-race championships.

The event is for runners who have a Sussex qualification either by birth or residency and showcases the best of the county’s runners. There is also a team competition for clubs affiliated to the Sussex Athletics Association.

The competition to be the top Sussex male was just as intense as in the actual 10k with Paul Navesey of Crawley AC coming home just ahead of Calum Johnson of BodyX and Tom Evans of Lewes AC.

These three runners all achieved times below the magical 30 minutes.

It is probably a few years since the Sussex county medallists were of such a high standard.

First Chichester man home in the county contest was Harry Leleu in fourth place.

The men’s vet 40 was won by Neil Bristow of Crawley, followed by Howard Bristow of Brighton and Hove AC and Jeff Pyrah of Hastings.

The men’s vet 50 was won by Lewis Sida of Lewes AC, the vet 60 by Paul Whelpton of Brighton and Hove and the vet 70 by David Beattie of Crawley.

The team prize went to Crawley AC with Chichester Runners not far behind. Third were Lewes AC.

As reported last week, Olympian Steph Twell had a fairly comfortable win in the Priory 10k, breaking the women’s course record, but the three leading Sussex women packed in well behind her with some good fast times.

Mycroft delighted to win Chi Priory 10k

First home was Leah Harris of Worthing and District Harriers in 34.55, closely followed by Chloe Cook of BodyX and Maisie Trafford of Arena 80.

The vet 40 winner was Caroline Hoyte of Arena 80, a frequent runner and previous winner at Chichester, in an extremely quick time for her age group of 35.47.

Chi Priory 10k in pictures

The women’s over-50 winner was Elspeth Turner of Horsham Blue Stars, over-60 victor was Helen Dean of Chichester Runners and over-70 winner

Pauline Rich of Run Academy Worthing. Dean’s time makes her the fifth ranked V60 in the UK lists this year.

The women’s team prize went to Arena 80 with Bognor’s Tone Zone club in second place and Chichester Runners third.