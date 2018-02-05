Come on you reds! Tennis talent on show

There’s no stopping the mini-reds.

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted an LTA-sanctioned mini-red mixed intermediate tournament.

It was wonderful to see the young players in action, and their enthusiasm for the sport – it reminded me of when I was playing at the same age.

The event was organised in the club’s dome facility using a round-robin format to elimination, and with each match comprising a match tie-break first to ten points, with two points clear.

Zachary Kleiner (DL Southampton) was awarded the gold medal after winning all five of his matches and defeating Emily Jaggers (Kingsley ITC) 10-5 in the final.

Samir Akram (PTA) defeated Tom Casella (Kingsley ITC) 10-7 to win bronze.

Tournament organiser and referee Peter Cook said, “It was so good to see such a high level of play right across the event and all played in such good spirit. Some of the competitors receive their coaching at Chichester; this event highlighted that there is a bright future coming through.”

