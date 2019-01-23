Chichester tennis talents on top after Horsham are beaten

Chichester’s men’s tennis team beat Horsham to go top of the Sussex Wilson Sandford winter doubles league.

With a strong team available, the squad were quietly confident.

The match comprised four rubbers and the first pair, Joe Van der Wee and David Kislingbury, won their first match in just under an hour 6-3, 6-2.

In similar quick fashion, Neal Smith and Tony Roddis won Chichester’s second rubber 6-0, 6-4. At the interval, with two rubbers played, Chichester knew they at least had a draw from the match.

Van der Wee and Kislingbury continued their form into the start of the third rubber taking the first set 6-1 against the Horsham first pair. The second set was considerably closer, remaining on serve until they finally got the break and won 6-1, 6-4, confirming the win for Chichester.

In the last game of the day, Smith and Roddis lost the first set but managed to come back to take the victory on a tie-break 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4).

Chichester are now top of their division (M7W) with three matches remaining. The next fixture is on January 27 against Lindfield’s first team.