Chichester squash aces celebrate title

Chichester’s men’s squash seconds has been crowned winners of Sussex division three west with a resounding 58-point margin over second-placed West Worthing threes.

The squad, comprising Matt Bennison, Robert Norman, Kamran Ala, Sam Winterhalder, Marcus Blake, Mike Freeman, Alex Ewen, Julien Smith, Harry Henshaw and Justin Scott, played 16 matches and won 13. There were nine teams in the league.

Team captain Robert Norman said: “It has undeniably been a superb team effort this season and, without exception, every team member definitely stepped up to the mark.

“There has recently been an increase in team participation around the county and consequently a fourth division has been added to the league.

“As a result, Chichester seconds will remain in the third division next season. Undoubtedly it will be tougher next season, but I have no doubt the squad will move forward and once again be determined to retain the title of third division west winners.”

