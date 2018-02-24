Chichester’s indoor foursome have mixed results

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Chichester Runners & AC athletes at the Sussex Indoor Championships at the David Weir Athletic Centre in Sutton.

Fleur Hollyer (U15), using starting blocks for the first time, ran a personal best 8.44sec in the 60m to qualify for the semi-final, in which she stopped the clock at 8.50. She also recorded 10.75sec in the 60m hurdles semi-finals, just short of her PB.

Her focus is now on the national championships at Sheffield.

In the under-17s, faulty starts unsettled Emily Russell and Phoebe Pontet who were drawn together in 60m where they recorded a close-run 8.86 and 8.92sec respectively.

Pontet went on to claim fourth place (10.51sec) in the 60m hurdles final.

Under-20 Alyssa White won the long jump with a season’s best 5.13m – but it came at a price. Her fourth-round jump saw her lose her footing off the board, turning her ankle. An X-ray revealed no damage, as at first feared, but a badly-bruised ligament.

DAVID CHURCHER