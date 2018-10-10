Chichester's 2018 Half Marathon - in three minutes

It took a lot longer to run it - even for James Baker - but we have produced a three-minute run-through of the Chi Half.

Some 731 runners hit the streets and countryside of Chichester and the suurounding area on Sunday for the seventh running of the half marathon since its 2012 revival.

They're under way in the 2018 Chi Half / Picture by Derek Martin

Baker won the men's race, Emily Iredale the women's contest, but there were countless personal bests and stories of great achievement throughout the field.

Above are our video highlights of the day, from the warm-up to some of the finishers crossing the line.

If you ran, don't miss Thursday's Chichester Observer for full coverage including a list of finishers and their times.