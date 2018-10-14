Chichester rugby youngsters are great ambassadors in Jersey

Chichester RFC’s under-12s ventured to Jersey for their first Waterfall League match – and flew home in great spirits after a fantastic team performance resulted in a 35-0 victory.

A Joshua Ellis crossfield kick over the opposition into the path of a stampeding James Scrivin-Wood made it 5-0. From the restart, Jonah Hutchings received the high ball and went on a run down the left, passing the ball to Archie Coughtrey who scored in almost the same spot to make it 10-0.

With Jersey again electing to kick at the restart, the ball was caught cleanly and Chichester’s inter-passing showed great continuity. Close to the line, Jaiden Cloke’s pick and go from the base of a ruck saw him dive over – 15-0.

Under-pressure Jersey resorted to kicking and Coughtrey fielded one clearance and made a determined run up the left, a pop pass in the tackle releasing Hutchings to dart over – 20-0.

Cloke scored his second after a high kick-off was gathered by new Chichester player Tom Alexander and the team went in at half-time 25-0 up.

The second half saw Chi’s hard work rewarded with an excellent try from a scrum close to the Jersey line. The hook was won cleanly, Seb McNamara as first receiver took the pass, went for a gap and offloaded to the supporting Finlay Ronnie to crash over and make it 30-0.

Chichester were still applying pressure and were rewarded with another try to bring up Cloke’s hat-trick – 35-0. It was a great display by the whole squad, with everyone playing their part.

Before the game, the squad were awarded their club ties to mark their transition to junior rugby. The coaching team and parents were proud of them and, returning to Gatwick Airport, comments were heard about how smart and polite they were – a credit to Chichester RFC and the sport they play.

Player of the day was Cloke.

Chichester: Alexander, Cloke, Coughtrey, Dallaway, Davidson, de Lacy, Ellis, Heaver, Hutchings, Mack, McNamara, Ronnie, Ross, Scrivin-Wood, Toft.

UNDER-14

Chichester 12 Bognor 33

On a glorious afternoon Bognor under-14s travelled to Oaklands Park to take on Chichester RFC in group A of the Waterfall League.

It started well for Bognor, who began to dominate in defence and at the set-piece. This early pressure led to the first try for captain Sam Gray, who burst over the line. Bradley Caparo converted the try.

Bognor continued to put pressure on the Chichester backline which resulted in tries for centres Zack Kuelemans and Elijah Green, Caparo converting both.

Bognor forwards continued to dominate the scrums and scrum-half Henry Page took advantage by breaking down the blindside to score in the corner, Caparo added the extras. At half-time it was 28-0 to Bognor.

Chichester started the second half by putting pressure on the Bognor line and it wasn’t long until they scored their first try through their scrum-half.

Both defences continued to stand strong with limited scoring opportunities until a rare lapse in the Bognor backline gifted Chichester a try under the posts.

Bognor responded with a fantastic solo effort from Elijah Green.

Owen Kenny solicitors MoM was Bognor fly-half Caparo who controlled the game and finished with four conversions.

COLTS

Tottonians Colts 31 Bognor U17s 31

A rollercoaster of a game at Totton started brightly for Bognor, who went through the phases from kick-off and, after moving the ball wide, Owen Henton set up second row Oscar Henson and he crashed over.

Tottonians were playing some expansive stuff and scored two tries and a lead.

The Bognor lineout was well-oiled with Sam Towler hitting his jumpers with unerring accuracy. The half ended 12-5 to the home side.

Bognor started the second half with a bang. Bradley Corbould broke blind and Totts infringed. Jack Trodd kicked to the corner and a near perfect driving maul saw Stanley Wright squeal with delight as he plunged over. Trodd converted from the touchline.

Totts came back and their No8 cantered over.

With Luke Marsh, Harry Joyce and Bradley Smith knocking huge gaps in the Totts defence, the backs capitalised. Alfie Spurle allowed Cellan Robinson to sprint in under the posts. Trodd kicked the conversion and Bognor led. But a poor kick-off return gifted Totts good ball and a fine move saw them score under the posts.

Matthew Norrell linked with Misho Atanavos. Harvey Henson barelled over. Trodd couldn’t convert and the scores were level.

Bognor tried to run the ball wide from their own line but a long pass was intercepted by a Totts centre who scored a converted try under the posts.

Then fantastic Bognor pressure turned the ball over. Arthur Wright moved the ball to Harry Ide who screamed down the touchline past his opposite man, cut inside and found Lewis Decarteret who beat the full-back and touched down. Trodd calmly converted with the last kick to tie the scores.

Bognor: Atavanos, Towler, Joyce, Henson, Henson, Norrell, Wright, Smith, Thompson, Marsh, Collier, Spurle, Wright, Robinson, Corbould, Henton, Decarteret, Trodd, Robinson, Ide.