Chichester plays its part as girls get into tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has launched ‘She Rallies’ – championed by Judy Murray – in a bid to get more girls playing and more women coaching tennis – and Chichester is playing its part.

She Rallies has the ultimate goal of attracting and retaining more women and girls in tennis.

The session was attended by nine players and coaches and all agreed that, although it was hard work, it was also great fun and inspiring.

In its first year, the programme is focusing on a group of 26 regional female ambassadors who are working closely with Murray.

The She Rallies ambassadors, who are LTA-qualified coaches at L2 level and above] will then focus on training up groups of women (activators) who will go on to deliver sessions in their local areas.

The ambassadors will provide free training and equipment to women from both tennis and non-tennis backgrounds within their regions, giving more girls the opportunity to play tennis locally.

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged a She Rallies workshop in their dome. The evening was hosted by the London & South East (Sussex) ambassador Julie Hobbs and Nikki Palmer, Tennis Sussex administrator.

