Chichester keep fighting back - but are still beaten

It was a tough week for the top teams at Chichester Hockey Club - but flying the flag were the men's fourth team, who put seven past their local rivals. Read all the reports below.

Chichester 3 Fareham 4

Conference West

Fareham benefitted from a bizarre ‘umpire assist’ goal before clinching a thrilling 4-3 National League Western Conference win over Chichester, who clawed back a 2-0 half-time deficit through an Andrew Sparshott double.

Five minutes remained on the clock when Kiwi Jack Gilbert broke on the left and powered a cross-shot towards the Chichester goal.

Chris Bristow flung himself to his left to parry the shot – the ball flying off and hitting umpire Darren Cass before landing conveniently at the feet of Niall Stott, who gratefully restored Fareham’s lead at 3-2.

The goal sparked a terrific climax to the derby – Alex Pendle equalising from a disputed penalty corner straight from the restart, but Gilbert clinching a Fareham victory with two minutes left.

Fareham ought to have put the game to bed after dominating the first half, but only having goals by Gilbert and Stott to show for their efforts.

They missed a gift chance right at the start, but Fareham’s first penalty corner was converted, New Zealander Gilbert picking up the pieces after Stott’s drag flick had been blocked.

Bristow, who had a terrific match in the Chichester goal, twice saved subsequent short corners before Alex Boxall forced a fourth set-piece which Stott stuck away to make it 2-0.

Chichester changed tact after the break, playing more from the back, but Bristow continue to thwart Fareham, denying Gilbert in a one-on-one break and saving from Chris Davey.

Two Chichester goals in five minutes by Andrew Sparshott turned the match on his head.

The bearded Chichester striker got his first after teenager Alex Pendle had been denied from a first penalty former and then scored a spectacular equaliser.

Fareham forced three unconverted short corners before Stott restored their lead from the bizarre ‘umpire assist’ five minutes from time.

Pendle equalised at 3-3 immediately after, but Fareham weren’t to be denied – a long corner into the D from the right finding Gilbert, whose 68th-minute winner was his seventh goal of the season.

Chichester Ladies 0 Horsham Ladies 2s 2

Chichester had a strong team and started with Claire Goodger-Greenway co-ordinating the game from the back and Meg Hattemore holding the middle.

Short corners were plentiful and Chichester had strong options during these but couldn’t find that last touch. Maxime Traksel produced a perfect stick stop from which Meg Goring had a powerful shot at goal.

Horsham had a short corner and with a straight strike scored their first goal despite great defensive efforts from Sam Munn.

Demelza Peake, Rachel Mealyer and Lottie Greenlees linked well for Sophie Bresink to strike a reverse hit, but it just missed.

The umpire stopped play as the heavens opened... so he could put a jacket on.

Jess Gleeson and Jenny Horton continued to work hard but a quick break from Horsham down the left resulted in their second goal.

Katie Rose put in some excellent tackles in the midfield, often winning the ball with Bella Fiesta supporting, and Chi feel they’re still getting stronger.

This week the Chi girls travel to Haslemere.

Chi Ladies: Goodger-Greenway, Peake, Munn, Traksel, Fiesta, Greenlees, Goring, Bresink, Mealyer, Bradley, Gleeson, Hattemore, Rose.

Lewes 2s 3 Chichester 2s 0

Sussex Ladies premier division

Chichester travelled in anticipation rather than expectation as Lewes are always tricky opposition.

Chi grew positive as the minutes ticked by and hard work from their midfield made it difficult for Lewes to break through. But Lewes took the lead with 25 minutes gone.

Kath Mundy made life difficult for the Lewes playmaker and in the second half Chi defended well.

Kate Woods and Jackie Baxter were marking brilliantly and Julie Abson in goal made sure it stayed 1-0.

Lewes had another attack that ended with a shot that deflected in off a Chi stick. The system Chichester had been playing for several weeks was panning out and there was better communication between the players.

But Lewes got their third towards the end – leaving hard-working Chi deflated.

Chichester: Abson, Austin, Bennison, Baxter, Hurd, Woods, Oliver-Catt, Stemp, Parrott, Jessop, Mundy, Trent.

Chichester Men’s 2nd 3 Camberley & Farnborough 3

Hampshire/Surrey regional two

Chichester battled through the elements to play out an entertaining draw against Camberley.

Chichester were 2-0 up before the ten-minute mark. First up came a poacher’s goal from Nathan Frost, tapping in a deflected shot from Joe Budgen after some fine interplay down the left.

The second saw Chichester exploit space down the right with Ali Grant’s surging run opening up the defence before Joe Budgen made no mistake in beating the on-rushing keeper.

Chichester started to let Camberley into the game through uncharacteristic mistakes, resulting in opportunities and a series of penalty corners for the opposition. Jasper Marshall made a series of brilliant saves from penalty corners before being beaten by a well-worked penalty corner routine.

After half-time Camberley forced Marshall into a couple of saves to keep Chichester’s lead intact. Eventually Camberley beat the resolute defence, finishing past Marshall.

Camberley kept up the pressure and found another way through the Chichester defence with a long ball forward that was deflected past Marshall.

Camberley went 3-2 up, then it was Chichester’s turn to press forward to try to find an equaliser with Gerald Cox and Frost going close through penalty corners and Matt Ricketts and Oscar Pacey forcing the keeper into good saves.

Chichester finally got their reward when Will Leleu squeezed the ball past the Camberley keeper with five minutes to go from a penalty corner.

Chichester continued to pour forward and Oscar Pacey nearly got on the end of a Joe Budgen cross.

Chichester 4s 7 Havant 0

Chi swept aside local rivals Havant with an outstanding team display.

Chichester v Havant is always hotly contested and there were only three points separating the two sides going into the match.

Chi s broke the deadlock with around ten minutes played as great lin- up play between the midfield and forwards enabled Jason Lansdale and Kit Steely to slot two goals in quick succession.

These two quickfire goals shocked Havant back into action as they searched for away back into the game. However, excellent blocks and a saved penalty flick by keeper Damian Ashton kept Chi ahead.

After soaking up the pressure, Chi scored two more goals. Lansdale found space in the centre of the D to fire past the keeper and Matt Gammon scored with an excellent deflection from a pinpoint pass by MoM James Whittle.

Havant came out guns blazing in the second half, but strong defensive performances from Stephen Donaldson, Sean MacEnri and Pete Carr kept them out, allowing Chi to score again with Rupert Fisk setting up Gammon.

Chi finished with two more quickfire goals from Lansdale and Gammon, both from the penalty spot, allowing them both to complete their hat-tricks.

Chi fourths: Ashton, Trent, Whittle, Carr, Donaldson, MacEnri, Garriock, Brixey, Hindmarsh, MacLaren, Fisk, Lansdale, Steely, Gammon.

Salisbury Striders 2 Chichester Friars 4

Wessex Masters Division 1

After a break, the Friars produced another great win in a tight and very competitive.

The Friars started strongly and were awarded a penalty flick when a shot was blocked on the line by a defender’s foot. Andrew Savory fired the ball into the roof of the net, giving the keeper no chance.

The Friars were unable to increase the lead and found themselves 2-1 behind after two short corners in quick succession were put away.

The Friars equalised when Tracey Boyce finished off a sweeping move.

The second half brought fast, open play, but the Friars definitely started the strongest and regained the lead after 40 minutes when Martin Hughes fired a low shot into the backboard from a short corner.

Salisbury were awarded a number of short corners, but were unable to find the equaliser.

Right on the final whistle, the Friars were awarded a short corner which was finished in style by Savory to finish off a great performance and a well-deserved win that takes them back to second in the table.

Friars: R Torrance, D Walters, S Mercer, M Hughes, A Savory, D Jaeger, M Green, C Smith, T Boyce, A Osborne, T Andrews, N Laurence.