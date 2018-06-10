Chichester is first step on road to Wimbledon

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club hosted the 2018 LTA British Tennis Road to Wimbledon 14-and-under girls and boys’ challenge event.

This unique competition provides an opportunity for venues to engage and inspire their young players. By entering the tournament and staging an event, each venue can give its players the chance to qualify to compete on the grass courts at Wimbledon.

Chichester’s tournament was the initial club stage of this national event with the winners of the girls’ and boys’ events qualifying for the county stage in July. The winners of each county stage proceed to the national finals at the All England Club later in the year.

The boys’ event was run using a compass draw using the Fast4Tennis tennis scoring format (best of three shorts sets, first to four games).

In third place was Hector Crandon, who beat Benjamin Brooks-Smith 4-1, 4-3. The qualification spot and gold medal went to James Pollard after he defeated Fred Whitby 4-1, 4-0 in an entertaining final.

The girls’ event was organised in a round-robin format. The gold medal and qualification spot was awarded to Kitty Whitby after she won all three of her matches. The reserve position went to runner-up Katalin Johns.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The event was played in a really great spirit. It was good to see both the girls and boys from Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club playing their respective events. I wish both winners the very best of luck at the next stage in July.”