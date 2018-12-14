Chichester have good home start against RAC - then suffer a breakdown

Chichester’s final match of the first half of the Premier Squash League season resulted in a 4-1 defeat against RAC.

This was a battle between the current leaders and bottom-placed Chichester, who were desperately looking for their first win of the season.

A clash with a major PSA tournament meant most of the world’s top players were not playing in this round. RAC, nonetheless, fielded a team that included two squash legends and former top-five world-ranked players.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the city club but they were looking forward to the challenge.

Chichester’s Miles Jenkins (world No18) played Peter Marshall, a former world No2. Marshall is a legend in the squash world and is renowned for his unique double-handed playing style.

The first game was nip and tuck but Jenkins forced the pace to lead 9-5 before Marshall put in a good effort to draw level. Jenkins was not going to be denied and took it 15-13.

In the second Jenkins continued to dominate from the start to establish a 10-3 lead by volleying and keeping Marshall behind him. Jenkins kept his concentration and took the game 11-5 to put Chichester 1-0 up.

Chi’s Kyle Finch (world 157) faced former world No5 Peter Barker. They played two competitive games with free-flowing squash but Barker was always a couple of points ahead and looked in control to wrap up a 2-0 victory.

In the ladies’ match Chichester’s Alison Thomson (world 73) playing her third match for the club and was always going to be up against it against Alison Waters, world No11 and a top-ten player for several years. Waters’ skill and experience proved too much for Thomson and Waters won 3-11, 4-11.

Tim Vail had a bad start against Ben Coleman (world 43) and couldn’t find his length. Coleman took full advantage to create a good lead in the first. Vail began to play well towards the end of the game but it was too late to halt Coleman, who took it 11-7.

The second was closer but Coleman’s running and retrieving kept him in the rallies and he steadily edged his way to an 11-7 win to close the match and give RAC an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Last but not least, Chichester’s Ollie Pett played world 24 Daryl Selby. and two very entertaining all-court games ensued.

Both players mixed short and long with an abundance of brilliant deft touches and skill. Selby just had the edge but a series of tins from Pett in the second resulted in him losing 11-7, 11-6, giving RAC a 4-1 win.

The league programme resumes in the new year.