Chichester Half Marathon proves more popular than ever

Organisers are well ahead with arrangements for the seventh Chichester Half Marathon which will take place on Sunday, October 7.

The challenging and beautiful multi-terrain half marathon has great appeal as a race and organisers – Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge in conjunction with Everyone Active – have built on the success of previous years’ events to ensure 2018 is just as successful.

The race, revived in 2012, is a good mixture of road, paths, cycle tracks and cross country. It will start at 9am from Chichester College, where the race village will be set up.

It takes in the major city-centre sights and landmarks as well as spectacular rural scenery in the Lavant and Goodwood countryside.

Organisers are again overwhelmed with the response from those returning and new runners alike and are hoping to reach an increased entry limit of 1,500 runners.

Already, some 500 people have entered. The event is suitable for people of all abilities over the age of 17 from the beginner to the more experienced runner. A full training programme is provided on the website for all those who sign up.

Two special additional features were introduced for 2016 and will again feature in 2018.

There will be again a ten-miler with the possibility of starting and finishing with the half marathon race but cutting out three miles in the middle to make a shorter multi-terrain event.

Also taking place again is the three-person team relay which generated excitement and enthusiasm in 2016 and 2017.

This will have the same start and finish as the half marathon and be run over the same course but the route will be completed by a team of three different runners. Athletes only have to be 15 years old to compete.

The course will be divided into three legs and each runner takes a different leg. There is an entry limit of 30 teams.

Ben Wilkes, head of Children on the Edge in the UK, said: “The Chichester Half has been going from strength to strength each year since we revived it in 2012. We’re really excited this year because there has been continual improvements to the event, lots of local business support and a real buzz in the community about race day.

“The money raised makes a huge difference to the vulnerable children we work with. Everyone can get involved, whether it’s running, volunteering or cheering on from the streets, so please do join us on the big day.”

Local sponsors Montezuma’s and Store Property are again backing the event. Both organisations have directors who are keen athletes.

The works trophy will again be promoted in 2017. Early indications are that many more businesses are considering entering.

Any organisation or business can enter as many people as they wish to compete for the trophy but it is the first three finishers on raceday who will make up the scoring team.

Helen Pattinson, co-founder of Montezumas, said of the Works Trophy: “There’s nothing like the prospect of your work colleagues watching you run a race to motivate you to get out training. We have ten people in the business who are a lot fitter than they were!” Prospective runners are advised to get entries in early to ensure a place. Organisers regret that the race limit cannot be exceeded.

You can sign up at www.chichesterhalfmarathon.co.uk where training advice and guidance on preparation is also available.

GRAHAM JESSOP