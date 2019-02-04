Chichester fencers in fantastic form in Sussex-wide event

The Sussex County Fencing competition at Hurstpierpoint College was a chance for Chichester Fencing Club members to show off their talents – and they did not disappoint.

In the under-12 individual boys’ foil, Benjamin Deans was second and Rocco Dew third. In the u12 individual girls’ foil, Florence Madden and Umi Johnston were joint third.

In the u14s individual boys’ foil Ethan Mansfield won and Alexander Elphinstone was second. The u16 individual girls’ foil was won by Rosie Whitaker.

The u12s team foil brought a victory for Rocco Dew, Benjamin Deans, Umi Johnston and Florence Madden, while their feat was repeated by u16 team foil line-up Rosie Whitaker, Ethan Mansfield & Alexander Elphinstone.

All the fencers are coached by Sharon Blackman (head coach) and Isaac Jolley (coach).

Fab fencers win praise

How fencing changed my life

