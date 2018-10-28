Chichester ace Haig is on a high after landing junior squash title

For the second year running George Haig reached the final of the 2018 Sussex under-11 closed squash championships – and this time he was not going to be denied the title.

Last year he narrowly missed out, losing 3-2 after having a match point.

This year Haig entered both the under-13 and under-11 events. This meant he played six matches, in the best-of-five games format, in a single day.

He won the plate in the under-13 evebnt after losing to the No1 seed in the first round and then winning his remaining two matches 3-0. His last match of the day was the under-11 final against Zach Greengrass.

Haig got off to a slow start, losing the first two games, but he dug deep and fought back to win 3-2.

He was delighted and proud to add his name to the trophy. Past winners include Ollie Pett (now a Chichester PSL player), Jonah Bryant (who recently won the under-13 British Junior Open) and Chichester’s own Stephen Wykes.

Haig is now ranked in the top ten in England at under-11 level and was No9 in the September rankings.

Trophies were presented by Tom Walsh, 2017 British junior under-19 national champion and a member of Chichester’s PSL squad.