Chichester ace Baker loves it down by the lake

James Baker completed a Lakeside 5k series success in Portsmouth after a great finale.

Conditions were superb for the last event and it was a good turnout with lots of runners coming in sharp from the track season over the summer.

Baker is a prolific series winner and he recorded third in the final race behind brilliant City of Portsmouth youngsters Lachlan Wellington and Jacob O’Hara.

Baker ran 15.41 chasing Wellington, who equalled his personal best of 15.18 to win, with O’Hara second (15.38).

The Chichester athlete was pleased to finish the series with his fastest time.

Baker said: “It’s been really good. I’ve got 29 individual wins. That elusive 30 will have to wait another year. Lachlan is just too quick at the moment.

“I did four races out of the five. I had a first, a second and two third places. So it was pretty solid.

“It is always good to clock your fastest time for the last race.

“My time was 15.41 and it is my quickest here since 2013 so I’m getting quicker.”

