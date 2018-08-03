Chance to win a new bike at Angmering BMX Fun Day

Riders of all ages will be able to show off their BMX skills when Angmering BMX Track and Skate Park is host to a fun day of competitions.

There will be trophies and medals for everyone taking part on Sunday, September 9, and one lucky winner will pedal away from Mayflower Park on a brand-new BMX bike.

The last event in 2016 attracted a wide range of riders aged four to 44 and BMX track specialist Steve Jenks, who built the track in Mayflower Park and hosted the promotional open day in September 2015, is back as event organiser, which will also feature national commentator Tony Knot.

Registration will take place at 11am. All riders will race in their own age groups and must have adequate clothing, such as long sleeved tops, trousers or jeans, gloves and a helmet.

International free style BMX rider GT Bicycles’ Jay Cowley will entertain crowds with air tricks and riders from a national race team will be tearing up the track at 11.30am.

After a practice run and safety talk, racing will kick off at 1pm, followed by an interval at 2.30pm before a dirt jumping competition starting at 3pm.

Judges will be Jay Cowley and Dangerous Dave. Trophies or medals will be awarded for the top three competitors.

At 3.30pm the race finals and presentation of trophies will take place and one lucky rider will be presented with a brand new BMX bike.

Volunteers are needed to help with the running of the day, contact Claire on 01903 772124 or email admin@angmering-pc.gov.uk to find out more.

