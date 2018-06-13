Carpet bowlers enjoy brush with international opponents

Members of Selsey Carpet Bowls Club travelled to Norfolk to bowl in a series of competitions at Potters – a hotel and chalet complex that hosts many bowls championships throughout the year.

An added incentive was the chance to compete with international bowlers from Norway and New Zealand and representatives from many English counties.

This year, for the first time, an international team event was played over two evenings between New Zealand, Norway and England.

The Selsey bowlers, proudly competing under the West Sussex banner, set about making up for lack of competition experience by winning many of the early elimination rounds.

Most successful in the singles was Roy Tolhurst who reached round three. Pat Joy lost narrowly to a young New Zealand player.

The Kiwis, who are encouraged to bowl while at school, had many young people in their teams, all of whom were producing stunning shots deemed impossible by many of the onlookers.

The pairs produced the best result from the group with Sylvia Ballinger and Annette Iskett missing the semi-finals by just two shots. Their conquerers were the eventual pairs winners.

This year, for the first time, an international team event was played over two evenings between New Zealand, Norway and England. The youthful Kiwis won the event overall with England second and Norway third. This event will take place every four years so aspiring bowlers have time to become part of the England team!

If you wish to find out more about carpet bowls in West Sussex contact Peter Latchford, chairman of WSCBA on p.latchford@btinternet.com or secretary Annette Iskett on 01243 606227 on annetteiskett@hotmail.com

There are clubs at Selsey, North Mundham, Birdham, Bosham & Willowhale in Bognor.

WITTERINGS

Witterings 48 Southbourne 13

Scores (BM League): M Corbett , C Jelf, G Morgan (s) won 18-10; J Mulligan, J Langworthy, B Barnes (s) won 30-3. 6ps to Witterings.

Witterings 28 RAFA 37

Scores (friendly): N Miller, S Dobson, Anne May (s) lost 9-27; Alan May, B Smethurst, G Dobson (s) won 19-10.

Witterings 15 RAFA 48

Scores (BM League): D Holden J Heathorn, C Tuffin (s) lost 7-30; D Leach, B Barnes, G Morgan (s) lost 8-18.

Witterings 80 Goring Manor 65

Scores (WSB League): R Prior, J Hardy, E Shoyer, L Bangs (s) won 31-9; C Carter, G Dobson, C.Jelf, J Langworthy (s) won 22-12; A Somerville, A May, D Gibbons, F Knotts (s) lost 10-24; A Smethurst, B Barnes, G Morgan, D Bell (s) lost 17-20. Wittering 6pts, Goring Manor 4pts.

CHICHESTER

Worthing BHP 62 Chichester A 93

After nine ends of their West Sussex League match away to Worthing BHP, Chichester A were only ahead on one rink and five shots down overall, but a superb fightback from Chichester saw them win the game by 31 shots and with wins on three rinks (their other rink losing by just one shot) they collected eight points.

Scores: Peter Green, Colin Spicer, Nick Anderson, Matt Bonnar (skip) won 31-18; Les Etherington, Brian Talmage, Brian Butler, Simon Tooley (skip) lost 16-15; Peter Whale, Stuart Meyer, Jim Davis, Tony Sayers (skip) won 26-10; Ian Linfined, Gary Miller, David Schofield, Mick Page (skip) won 21-18.

CRABLANDS

A BM League match away at Middleton left Crablands with no points as both league teams and the friendly team lost. The score was 39-23.

Playing for Crablands in the league were Denny Terry, Melva Bateman and Joan Adams and Chris Lewendon, Jim Saunders and Val Foyle. The friendly team comprised Sylvia Gray, Elaine Sadler and Carole Cornwell.

Crablands men travelled to Beach House Park in Worthing to play in the Top Club competition. Alan Bateman won the two-wood singles and Tony Dade won the four-wood singles, leaving just one more win needed to go through to the next round.

Sadly, the rink of Nigel Reynolds, Alan Blyth, John Cornwell and Mark Heasman, the triple of Nigel Crump, Richard Humphrey and Derek Clacey and the pair of Colin Marsh and Ian Ford all lost.

WEST DEAN

Stedham 48 West Dean 43

In a very tight match, away to Stedham, West Dean lost by five shots. West Dean won on one rink but lost on the other two.

Scores: Diana Carver, Ann Hiscock, Tony Boxall [s] won 12-9; Pam Sharrod, David Turner, Ian Morrison [s] lost 18-19; Pam Patterson, Philip Rawcliffe, Jim Sharrod [s] lost 13-20.

BOGNOR

Bognor ladies played their second game in the Game, Set & Match League against Middleton. Bognor won on both rinks scoring six league points. In the friendly triples Middleton won by five shots.

Scores: Jean Taylor, Beryl Charlesworth, Janet Whitfield, Jenny Gibson 28-13; Lyn Carthew, Louise Saunders, Margaret Phillips, Barbara Reardon 27-13; Edna Keywood, Penny Jones, Jean Spiers 11-16.

In a friendly against Maltravers, Bognor ladies won on both rinks.

Scores: Lyn Carthew, Edna Keywood, Beryl Charlesworth, Anne Parry 20-11; Jean Taylor, Penny Jones, Janet Whitfield, Jean Spiers 26-13.

In the PC Cup Bognor men played Middleton in a close game. They won on two rinks and lost on two but overall won by six shots, progressing to the next round.

Scores: K Hellyer, P Lichfield, N Hatfield. J Whitfield won 21-18; D Wells, D Parker, G Stevens, L Hall won 24-11; K Taylor, M Philpott. S Soames, T Moore lost 16-20; B Smith, N Waddock, R Robinson, R Gardner lost 17-23.

Bognor played Tarring Priory twice over a weekend. In the division-one match they won on one rink scoring two league points.

Scores: K Hellyer, P Lichfield, R Robinson, J Whitfield lost 12-30; B Daley, K Taylor, S Soames, T Moore lost 18-19; M Conolly, D Parker, G Stevens, A Richardson lost 15-26; D Jackson, N Waddock, L Hall, R Gardner won 18-17

On the Sunday they played Tarring Priory in the National Top Club competition. Bognor’s Bob Daley won the four-wood singles, but Bognor lost in the two-wood singles, pairs and fours. The triples did not continue as Tarring Priory had won three of the five disciplines.

In the second division Bognor B played Witterings. They won on two rinks and lost on two but won overall by four shots scoring six league points.

Scores: N Burchfell, P Phillips, R Osment, R Robinson lost 12-19; N Short, D Wells, G Kendall, L Hall won 28-13; G Cook, B Smith, T Rexstrew, J Blacow won 20-19; G Dunham, P Hasler, D Matkins, M Philpot lost 12-17.

Bognor B played Pulborough but lost on all rinks and came away with no league points. The ladies fared better in their one-rink friendly, winning by three shots.

Scores: B Stabler, P Phillips, R Osment, B Hey lost 14-24; N Short, D Wells, G Kendall, A Hall lost 18-19; G Dunham, N Burchfell, K Graham, M Philpot lost 16-27; L Carthew, L Saunders, B Charlesworth B Reardon 16-13.

PAGHAM

Two friendly rinks of Pagham ladies lost 45-35 to Chichester.

Scores: K Ruffell, M Donaldson, J Wells, C Mayoss won 24-10; H Dear, E Terry, A Burrell, E Shine lost 21-25.

A men’s four-rink league match versus East Preston ended in an 84-70 win for Pagham, who gained eight points.

Scores: T Wells, M Adams, J Fox, T Tack won 22-11; P Langridge, P Burrell, R Hilder, P Mayoss lost 7-33; R Pearson, B Smith, D Vaughan, M English won 26-12; T Plows, T Hayes, G Cutts, R Dear won 29-14.

MIDHURST

Midhurst BC’s good league form continued with wins against Liphook and Farnham. Both are top of their respective league tables.

Liphook A 43 Midhurst 61 (5pts)

Scores: Anne Chuter, Dave King & Gerald Dixon won 26-10; Dot Berry, Bob Butterfield & Terry Berry won 18-17; Catherine Dixon, Malcolm Hutchings & Paul Chuter won 17-16

Midhurst B 56 (4pts) Farnham 53 (1pt)

Scores: Phil Kingswell, Roger Brindle & Phil Wells lost 17-20; Peter Moller, Sue Ralph & Roy Ralph won 19-14; Alan Rickets, Richard Softly & Stuart Largan won 20-19.

Midhurst 71 Billingshurst 56

In a friendly, Mishurst won overall by 15 shots.

Scores: Jack Lee, Howard Seymore & Colin Downham won 25-14; Colin Langridge, Alan Rickets & John Allen lost 14-15; Michael D J-Smith, Stella Taite & Terry Berry tied 15-15; Jack Jurado, Margorie Hayward & Malcolm Hutchings won 17-12.

Midhurst 47 Goring Manor 71

In their home match against Goring Manor, Midhurst lost by 24 shots

Scores: Lilly Kingswell, Alan Rickets & Phil Wells lost 17-21; Jack Lee, Anne Chuter & Malcolm Hutchings lost 14-22; Stella Taite, Catherine Dixon & Terry Berry won 17-14; Delphine Clark, Phil Kingswell & Gerald Dixon lost 9-14.